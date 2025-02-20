02/20/2025



Observations with large terrestrial telescopes have considerably reduced the probability that asteroid 2024 YR4 clash against the Earth on December 22, 2032. If on Wednesday the index reached 3.1%, the highest level recorded for an object of this size Or greater since this type of measurements are made, this Wednesday has been reduced to 1.5%. In addition, there is a 0.8% chance that the rock, between 40 and 90 meters wide, ends up hitting the moon.

The new observations, carried out with different large telescopes, such as the Keck in Hawaii, 10 m in diameter, or the Vry Large Telescope (VLT), of the European Observatory Austral (ESO), in the Atacama desert (Chile ) “They have allowed to refine the orbit of the asteroid in the solar system and determine it with greater precision,” explains José María Madiedo, astrophysicist of the Institute of Astrophysics of Andalusia (IAA-CSIC). “The expected,” he says, “oscillations in the probability of impact with a downward trend.” In his opinion, “the fact that, after having risen for a few days, the risk has declined to 1.3%, the initial data, when its position was determined last year, has been very promising.”

Asteroid monitoring is very important, because it gets more and more from Earth. If in mid -February 2024 YR4 was 60 million km from us, now it is 82 million, so it is less and less difficult and less difficult to see. «They will take increasingly large telescopes to observe it. From April it will be very complicated from the ground and will have to resort to the James Webb space telescope, which can continue even throughout the month of May. He will observe it for a longer time and you can refine his orbit, ”says the researcher. “With a little luck,” he says, “we can rule out the impact risk before it disappears.” This is what happened with the asteroid apofis, discovered in 2004, which was granted up to a chilling 4% chance of colliding against the earth in 2029 and then going down to zero in a matter of months.

Astronomers have also determined a small probability that 2024 YR4 hit the moon, 0.8%. As there is no atmosphere, the coup “would open a new crater between 500 my 2 km,” says Madiedo.









On Earth, the atmosphere exerts a shield, so that an object of that size would not directly impact the ground, but would explode in the air several kilometers of altitude, which would mitigate its effects. That does not make it harmless. The expansive wave «could sweep a city or cause appreciable local damage, but would not leave any great crater. Of course, an impact against the ground would have very worse consequences ».

If on Earth the impact would be expected for 11.00 Spanish peninsular time, on the Moon it would happen at around 16.17 hours. A clash with the moon would not have immediate consequences on our planet, although the material of the lunar surface launched into space for the impact “could reach us hundreds or thousands of years later in a cosmic carambola.”

As explained from NASA, every additional observations improves the understanding of where the asteroid could be on December 22, 2032 and underlines the importance of collecting sufficient data so that planetary defense experts can determine the future risk for the earth. The space agency expects the probability of impact to continue evolving as new observations of asteroid 2024 YR4 will be made in the next few days and weeks.