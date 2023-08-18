Of Anna Fregonara

Some bacteria appear to be associated with an increase in atherosclerotic plaques – formed by the buildup of fatty deposits and cholesterol – in the small arteries of the heart

Heart health, especially the risk of

heart attack, it could depend on the composition of the microbiotareads a Swedish study published in circulation. The levels of some species of streptococcithose bacteria known to all because they are often the cause of pneumonia and throat infections, and other species commonly present in the oral cavity appear to be associated with an increase in atherosclerotic plaques in the small arteries of the heart when I am present in the intestinesays Tove Fall, professor of Molecular Epidemiology in Uppsala University’s Department of Medical Sciences and SciLifeLab, who coordinated the study together with researchers from Lund University.

Some bacteria associated with an increase in atherosclerotic plaques These plaques, formed by the accumulation of fat and cholesterol depositsI’m one of main causes of heart attack and, as known, cardiovascular diseases are the leading cause of death. Now we have to understand whether these microorganisms contribute to the development of atherosclerosis specifies Bank. The researchers came to this conclusion by analyzing the bacteria that inhabit the intestines, mouth and throat and using coronary artery calcium score and coronary computed tomography angiography in a large sample: nearly nine thousand participants aged 50 to 65 – all participants in the Swedish CArdioPulmonary bioImage Study (SCAPIS) – with no known atherosclerotic disease previously. See also The role of the surgeon in patient choices

The role of the microbiota In patients with a coronary artery calcification the study authors have detected a correlation of 64 bacterial species, with an over-representation of Streptococcus and Oscillobacter, very present in the mouth comments Luca Masucci, aggregate professor at the Institute of Microbiology and head of the Molecular Diagnostics and Microbiota Manipulation Operating Unit at the IRCCS Gemelli University Hospital Foundation in Rome. The microbiota

it can influence various physiological processes such as fat metabolism, inflammation and immune responses which they are key factors in the development of cardiovascular disease

. In fact, the species associated with the increase in atherosclerotic plaques have not only been evaluated for the presence of corresponding species in saliva, but also for the association with inflammatory markers and with metabolites, the waste product of the chemical reactions that occur through the metabolism in our organism.

Interference THE microbial metabolites, for example, can interfere with the host’s metabolism, including lipid metabolism. Indeed, the composition of the intestinal microbiota was linked to metabolic disorders such as obesity, insulin resistance and type 2 diabetes, continues Professor Masucci. Furthermore, the possible passage of live bacteria or its structural components, such as endotoxins, into the bloodstream can contribute to the low-grade inflammation of the body which can favor the process of atherosclerosis. In the end, the discovery of bacterial DNA within atherosclerotic plaques has suggested that the bacteria could directly infect the plaques and accelerate the progression of atherosclerosis. See also Covid today Italy, 83,403 infections and 287 deaths: bulletin 17 January

The best diet In short, the microbiota is a vital organ of the body (it weighs 1.5 kg) and we need to take care of it so it will take care of us. Scholars agree in indicating how ideal diet the one with unprocessed dishes based on whole foods, legumes, vegetables and fruit of all colors and seasons, dried fruit, eggs, few foods of animal origin. This promotes the growth of “friendly” microbes that promote our health. It’s about following our true

Mediterranean diet

which, in fact, does not include the excessive consumption of processed foods, rich in sugars, salt and other additives, sugary drinks, refined cereals and processed meats which have been seen to favor the increase of “enemy” microbes, concludes Masucci. You need to wait some time and evaluate further studies to understand more and more the possible correlations between bacteria, the most studied microbiota population, and intestinal and systemic diseases. Also because it must be considered that the microbiota of each human population is different in terms of nutrition, environment and habits. See also Lung cancer, after surgery patients discharged earlier and treated at home in telemedicine

You might also be interested in: From microbiota to psychobiota, so the good microbes of the belly are also good for the head