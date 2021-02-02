Officials in Paris have closed several sectors along the banks of the Seine due to the threat of floods.

According to information received from the city council, the water level has risen to more than four meters.

The city council issued a yellow warning, meaning that the risk of floods and water levels could increase rapidly.

It is noteworthy that Paris witnessed heavy rains over a period of several days, although the level of the river did not rise so far, as it did in June 2016, when it rose to 10.6 meters or to 8.26 meters in 2019.