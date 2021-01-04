Highlights: The risk of bird flu reaches the capital Jaipur

135 districts succumbed within 24 hours in 7 districts from Jaipur

Team of experts sent in 4 divisions

The department has also set up a control room to monitor the situation

Jaipur

The risk of bird flu continues in the state. The death of crows is not taking the name of stoppage. Alam is that now these threats have reached the capital Jaipur. On Sunday, 135 crows have died in seven districts including Jaipur. So far more than two hundred and fifty crows have died. According to experts, the death of crows is due to bird flu. The administration is sleepy due to the continuous death. Therefore vigilance is being taken. Let us tell you that within the last 24 hours 88 people have died in Hanumangarh, 13 in Jhalawar, 12 in Baran, 7-7 in Jaipur and Jodhpur and all four in Pali and Bikaner.

Department made control room

According to the information received, the Animal Husbandry Department has set up a control room for monitoring in view of the deteriorating circumstances of death of unruly birds. According to the information received from the department official, the conditions are being closely monitored. A telephone number 0141-2374617 has also been issued for providing information in this regard in the control room. Also, a directory has been released for the coordination of district officials and concerned officials.

Government in action

Let us tell you that the government is on full alert about the death of crows happening in the state continuously. An expert team has been constituted by the department to monitor the situation. Besides, the team has been sent to Kota, Jodhpur, Bharatpur and Ajmer divisions. It is being told that soon the expert team will also visit Sambhar Lake to monitor, so that the real cause of the death of birds has been going on continuously since last year.