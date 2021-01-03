Highlights: Crows are constantly causing havoc in Kota division

Cases of crows died in Baran, Jhalawar and Kota districts on Saturday

The district administration has created a stir in the three districts

In the Corona period, a new crisis has been created in the state. At the same time, the process of death of crows continues in the last eight days in various districts of the state. The deaths of the ravens have been a sleep of the administration. The state government is also alert about this. In view of the increasing risk of bird flu in the state, an emergency meeting has also been called in this regard. According to the information received from Rajasthan’s animal husbandry minister Lalchand Kataria, an emergency meeting of the concerned officials has been called, taking the risk of bird flu seriously in the state. Kataria said that we are monitoring it fully. Also trying to find a solution.



There is a stir in Hadauti

Let me tell you, due to the bad flu in Hadoti region, more than 100 crows have lost their lives. Of these, about 93 crows have died in Jhalawar district so far. Apart from this, the death of crows in Ramganjmandi in Kota district is feared by bird flu. Here 19 more crows have been found dead during the search operation in Mathna village near Baran. So the number here is now 45. Apart from this, four more crows have been confirmed dead in Balaji area of ​​Radi in Jhalawar. A crow is found dead in Munderi. Let us tell you that till now more than 300 crows have been confirmed dead in districts like Kota, Baran, Jhalawar, Nagaur and Jodhpur.

Administration conscious so that there is no effect on humans

Let us tell you that the veterinarians have also cautioned to take this incident seriously. Veterinarians say the virus is a disease that spreads from bird to bird. This disease can spread to humans. So, from the doctor to the administration, it is worried about it. Doctor Dr. Laxman Rao says that in 2017, India was free from which disease, but suddenly there is increased concern in Jhalawar.