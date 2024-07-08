This is the web version of Americanas, the newsletter from EL PAÍS América that addresses news and ideas with a gender perspective. If you want to subscribe, you can do so in this link.

Abortion and reproductive justice are at the center of the political agenda this election year in the United States. After the Roe vs. Wade ruling that allowed abortions throughout the country up to 24 weeks of gestation was repealed in 2022, each state has promoted its own laws. Florida is one of the most restrictive and is home to 9% of Latinas of reproductive age; that is, more than 1.4 million women who are now on the front lines of vulnerability.

Since May 1, Florida has been governed by the so-called “heartbeat protection law,” which makes abortion conditional on up to six weeks, a time that —according to science— may be insufficient in some cases to detect a pregnancy. Pro-choice activists call it the “most radical change in half a century” and warn of a greater impact on racialized women, women with irregular immigration status and those living in poverty.

The legislation, pushed by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, also requires the procedure to be done in person and bans access to telemedicine or mail-order abortion pills, practices that have been part of the health care system for years. Organizations like the National Latina Institute for Reproductive Justice insist that, historically, communities of color are the ones most at risk. Latina women are part of that group.

And although the “Latino” category represents a diverse group due to their histories, cultures, languages, countries of origin and socioeconomic conditions, the data show that, in Florida, of the total number of Latinas of reproductive age, 43% are mothers, 40% do not have economic security and 5% have some form of disability.

What has happened in the State is progressive. After blocking legal abortion up to 24 weeks in 2022, it was immediately limited to fifteen weeks until, finally, it was conditioned to six weeks. “When something is illegal, eventually someone is going to have to be criminalized. The person who seeks the service or who helps them,” says Charo Valero, executive director of the Latina Institute. The law in force determines that anyone who assists or performs an abortion on a pregnant person may be subject to fines, loss of medical license, and criminal charges of up to five years in prison.

Until May 1, Florida was a destination for thousands of women from the south of the country who needed to access this service and in whose states they could no longer do so. Official data show that, in 2022 —when Roe V. Wade was repealed— of the total abortions performed in Florida, 8% were from people outside the State; in 2023, 9%; and, so far in 2024, they total 8%. A percentage that will continue to decrease, since now women from Florida are the ones who must travel, if they have the resources to face an abortion after six weeks.

“If someone cannot move, what happens? She is forced to give birth,” Valero stresses. Health Administration Agency Florida’s survey shows that the economy is one of the main reasons for having an abortion. This was indicated by 21% of those who had done so until the first week of June 2024; although 51 cases of rape and two of incest were also recorded. The current regulations are an obstacle for survivors of sexual violence.

Although the window to terminate a pregnancy due to sexual violence is up to fifteen weeks, several requirements must be met to do so. These include presenting a restraining order, police report, medical records or any other legal document proving that the rape occurred and that the person is cooperating with the justice system.

Each situation is unique, but Stephanie Loraine Pineiro, executive director of Florida Access Network (FAN), says that those who contact them are low-income people who have no other option than to ask strangers for help. Her organization offers funds and support to those who need an abortion in Florida, where the price of this procedure ranges between $1,000 and $1,500 and is not covered by health insurance. Now, this support is focused mainly on facilitating trips to other states where it remains accessible, thus reducing their ability to help. Travel involves additional costs for transportation, lodging, food and child care.

“We Latin American immigrants are fleeing countries with repression and authoritarian governments,” says Valero, who points out that in countries like El Salvador and Honduras abortion is prohibited under any circumstances and even obstetric emergencies are criminalized. These experiences in Latin America serve as a roadmap to overcome reality: from the north, we look to the south to learn and replicate strategies of political influence, both at the community level and on a large scale, in legislation.

This is how the possibility of changing the law in the elections next November arose. According to a survey carried out at the beginning of 2024, “reproductive justice is an absolute priority for Latina voters.” And specifically in Florida, 57% of the people surveyed believe that. In this context, in addition to the presidential ballot, the State will vote on a popular consultation to decide whether they are in favor of limiting government interference in abortion. 60% of favorable votes are required to guarantee the sexual and reproductive health of millions of women.

