Home page politics

Split

Dmytro Orlov, the mayor of the Ukrainian power plant town of Enerhodar, which is occupied by Russian soldiers, sees a major risk of accidents at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. © Oliver Weiken/dpa

Europe’s largest nuclear power plant is located in the southern Ukrainian frontline and is occupied by Russian soldiers. The reactors have been shut down, but require technical support and monitoring.

Zaporizhzhia – The mayor of the Ukrainian power plant town of Enerhodar, which is occupied by Russian soldiers, warns of a growing risk of nuclear accidents at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant near the front.

“The fears are growing every day because there are several dangerous factors,” said Dmytro Orlov of the German Press Agency. He carries out his function as head of a civil-military administration in the eponymous city of Zaporizhia in the south of Ukraine and left Enerhodar – the plant’s factory settlement – after it was occupied by Russian soldiers.

The danger of a technical catastrophe is great, he said. “The power plant now has to be supplied from outside and since September alone there have been six incidents in which the power supply was interrupted. There has not been a single such incident in the previous 40 years,” Orlov said in Zaporizhzhia.

Worry about a lack of cooling water

According to the 38-year-old, around 10,000 of the 53,000 residents before the start of the war still live in the city. Of the 10,000 employees who once worked at the power plants, only one in five is still there. The Russian occupiers harassed employees with threats and abuse, including torture. Such cases are known by name and can be proven. There is now a lack of qualified experts because Russia has not provided a replacement.

The militarization of the nuclear facility in the midst of the fighting is a danger in itself. “Russia has expanded the facility into a military camp with 1,000 men permanently on site,” Orlov said. “The biggest problem for securing the power plant is the unpredictability of the occupiers.”

The dam from whose reservoir the cooling water for the nuclear power plant was tapped was destroyed during the war. Orlov warned that there is now a risk of a lack of cooling water in the remaining retention basin and a dangerous combination of various risk factors. According to the IAEA’s most recent situation report, the Russian occupiers have largely ensured the supply of cooling water again, among other things by digging groundwater wells.

Fight near the facility

The dam in the town of Nova Kakhovka, which was occupied by Russian troops, was destroyed on June 6th. Ukraine, which has been defending itself against the Russian war of aggression for more than 18 months, accuses Russia of blowing up the structure. Moscow, on the other hand, claims that Ukrainian armed forces fired on the dam and destroyed it. The Ukrainian government announced that it would rebuild the dam after the country was liberated. In the meantime, reed grass has spread to the horizon on what used to be water areas.

At the beginning of March 2022, Russia announced that it would take over the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. With six reactors, Europe’s largest nuclear power plant is located in the contested area near the front. The reactors have been shut down since September 2022.

There are always fights near the facility. Damage to nuclear power plants and power lines during the war has fueled concerns about a nuclear accident far beyond Ukraine. A team from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) is constantly on site, but the Russian occupiers have not yet been granted unhindered access to all areas of the power plant.

Risk of operating errors

There has never been any mention of torture or mistreatment of Ukrainian nuclear power plant employees by Russians in the almost 200 IAEA reports on Ukraine. But IAEA chief Rafael Grossi has pointed out that the fighting over the nuclear power plant and the Russian military presence at the plant not only endanger the safety of the plant, but also contribute to the psychological stress of the workforce. According to the IAEA, this increases the risk of operating errors.

Grossi last reported drone attacks on Enerhodar last week. Although the IAEA team has not yet observed any heavy weapons in the nuclear power plant, it has discovered mines between the outer and inner boundaries of the power plant site.

Ukraine has already been the scene of a reactor accident, the disaster at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant north of Kiev, where a reactor exploded in 1986 during Soviet times. This triggered the largest radioactive accident in the history of civilian use of nuclear energy. dpa