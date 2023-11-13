The United States once again faces the risk of an administrative closure due to lack of funds or “shutdown” if Congress does not reach an agreement before Friday, November 17 at midnight. Just five days before the deadline, the new president of the House of Representatives, Republican Mike Johnson, is promoting a plan that already faces Democratic rejection and divisions in his own party. The unusual plan consists of “two phases” to gradually solve the financing of the branches of the federal government while a definitive agreement is reached.

The risk of an administrative closure due to lack of funds is once again looming over the US. In an attempt to calm tensions in the conservative caucus of the Lower House, Mike Johnson has presented a plan that, if approved, would alleviate financial supply so that the main branches of the US Government can continue to function normally, while negotiations continue. a more lasting bipartisan agreement without the pressure of ‘shutdown’.

“This two-phase resolution is a necessary project to put House Republicans in the best position to fight for conservative victories,” the Republican leader explained in a statement, adding that his plan also aims to objective to stop “the absurd tradition” of approving large financial packages days before the Christmas recess of legislative work.

The bill excludes the approval of “emergency” funds that President Joe Biden had requested to send support to Israel and increase the budget for Ukraine. He also does not contemplate, for the moment, financing the Democrat’s plans on the border with Mexico.

The extension of financial provision would focus mainly on the vital branches of the State, giving two expiration dates. Funding for veterans support programs and agriculture, transportation, housing, energy and water projects would be extended until January 19. Agencies such as the Department of State, Defense and Homeland Security would have funding until February 2.

FILE – Rep. Mike Johnson, R-Fla., shakes hands with Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., before Republicans attempt to elect Johnson as the new speaker of the House of Representatives, on Capitol Hill in Washington, on Sept. 25 October 2023. ©AP/Alex Brandon

Doubts within the Republican Party and reservations in the White House

Although Mike Johnson enjoys the support of the most conservative wing of the Republican Party, the main critic of Kevin McCarthy’s period as majority leader in the Lower House, his proposal does not convince all the representatives of the faction, which puts in danger, new account, the conservative unit in the American chamber.

Texas Representative Chip Roy harshly criticized Johnson’s plan through a publication on his X account, formerly known as Twitter, where the Republican doubts the functioning of the law, arguing that it does not include the reduction in federal spending that the Republicans They have been searching since they obtained the majority in the Lower House and adding that they do not intend to give free rein for the Democrats to continue “spending” the budget.

My opposition to the clean CR just announced by the Speaker to the @HouseGOP cannot be overstated. Funding Pelosi level spending & policies for 75 days – for future “promises.” — Chip Roy (@chiproytx) November 11, 2023



In a hypothetical, but very possible, event that the entire Democratic caucus votes against the new leader’s bill, Johnson could only overcome the ‘no’ of four Republican representatives in the Lower House for his plan to be approved.

From the White House, Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre criticized the Republicans’ “waste of time” and said that Johnson’s proposal is a “recipe for more Republican chaos and more shutdowns.”

“Just days away from an extreme Republican shutdown – and after locking down Congress for three weeks after ousting their own leader – House Republicans are wasting precious time with an unserious proposal that has been criticized by members of both parties,” said Jean Pierre.

The shadow of the ‘shutdown’ looms over Washington, again

After the legislative crisis that was about to materialize a partial shutdown of the functions of the US Government on September 30, which was achieved by the then Republican leader, Kevin McCarthy, and which cost him his position as head of the conservative caucus, is in danger again.

The extension obtained by McCarthy only provided temporary relief of 45 days to Congress to agree on another measure that would allow the Government to continue functioning normally. The period expires next Friday, November 17 and calls into question, once again, the salaries of millions of public officials, which would put the functioning of the American State in check.

Although both Johnson and the Republicans close to him have asked for calm and “confidence” in the process, uncertainty travels in the imagination of almost two million workers who, if the ‘shutdown’ were to take place, would stop receiving economic support. that keeps them afloat, in addition to causing the closure of museums, national parks and stopping scientific projects supported mostly by public funds.

With AP, Reuters, EFE and local media