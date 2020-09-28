Until October 6, only fifteen houses will physically parade at Fashion Week in Paris. For the other 70, it will be in digital version. Is this the end of the great parade ritual?

Masked parades with very few foreign guests and “subject” to the evolution of health instructions in the face of the coronavirus epidemic: Fashion Week in Paris is back from September 28 to October 6. Half physical, half digital, the creators adapt to official recommendations and try to appropriate the new formats.

At Coperni, the decision has been made for months. Obviously for the two young co-founders of the women’s ready-to-wear house: there will indeed be a parade, a real one, without a mask for the models, at a good distance from each other. And the latest government announcements change nothing. “The moment when the guests are there, the models are ready, the makeup, the hairstyle, the music, the place … It’s an extraordinary moment, it’s a magical moment for the teams where there is stimulation creative that you will never find elsewhere! “, marvels Arnaud Vaillant, CEO of Coperni.

Even if digital technology is one of Sébastien Meyer’s daily tools,

the Creative Director at Coperni. “The risk is that everyone rushes into digital, he explains. But the problem with digital is that it’s very cold, it pushes us further and further away from each other (…) If it’s just making a video and launching it on the internet, it’s not not very interesting. “

We are all about digital, but when it allows us to offer an experience which, on the contrary, brings people together, which becomes interactive.Sébastien Meyer, Creative Director at Copernito franceinfo

On the official calendar there are 84 houses. However, 80% of them will unveil their collection by video, like Mugler, Issey Miyake, Nina Ricci, Balenciaga, Givenchy or Agnès b. Saint-Laurent already did it a few days ago by unveiling its men’s collection. A film shot on the roofs of Parisian monuments.

The first images of Fashion Week can be seen around the world since 5 a.m. this Monday morning. No invitation cards, no piston, and “what an economy!“, according to Dominique Muret of Fashion network, a professional information site. “Houses probably can’t afford a parade right now, she assures. Besides, a lot of buyers come from the Orient, Asia, the United States, probably they won’t come. “

It’s a big investment for a return that may not be that good.Dominique Muret, Fashion networkto franceinfo

According to her, “There are a lot of houses that have changed completely. The confinement has generated a debate on the fact that the frenzy that existed before should be slowed down. We are in a big upheaval in the fashion system and the market right now. “

Paris Fashion Week Spring-Summer 2021, with or without catwalks – Report by Sophie Auvigne