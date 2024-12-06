The World Health Organization (WHO) has said that the Oropouche virus poses a high risk to public health in the American continent. Urges countries in the region to strengthen surveillance and detection mechanisms. It asks the population to adopt the relevant preventive measures and stay informed about the advance of the pathogen and its different routes of transmission.

The highest health authority in the world has confirmed the presence of the Oropouche virus in ten American countries and one territory. It has certified more than 11,600 infections so far this year. Brazil remains the most affected nation with 9,563 incidents and two related deaths. They are followed by Peru (936 infections), Cuba (603), Bolivia (356) and Colombia (74). The WHO report highlights 94 imported cases in the United States, two in Canada and one in the Cayman Islands.

Mexico issues alert for Oropouche fever: what is it and what are its symptoms? Oropouche fever is transmitted by mosquito bites Culicoides paraensis and Culex quinquefasciatus.

Vertical transmission of the virus has become a serious threat in Brazil and Cuba. Multiple stillbirths, spontaneous abortions, and babies born with associated congenital malformations have been recorded in these countries. About 20 similar situations are still being investigated. “The WHO considers the overall public health risk to be high at the regional level and low at the global level. Given the start of the arbovirus season in the region, it urges countries at risk to reinforce preventive measures and epidemiological and entomological surveillance,” the document states.

The international organization has issued a series of epidemiological alerts and updates to address the outbreak. It has published a provisional guide on entomological surveillance and prevention measures for Oropouche virus vectors. Provides affected countries with ongoing training on the use of molecular tests (RT-PCR). Ensure that 23 of the 33 States of Latin America and the Caribbean have the necessary resources to detect the pathogen on a large scale.

What is Oropouche virus?

Oropouche virus is transmitted by mosquito bites Culicoides paraensis and Culex quinquefasciatus. It has not been proven that it is spread from person to person. It causes a disease with symptoms similar to those of dengue. These appear between four and eight days after the bite. They include fever, headaches, muscle and joint pain, chills, nausea, vomiting, and sensitivity to light. In severe cases, meningitis or encephalitis may develop. The condition usually proceeds without complications. There is no specific antiviral treatment or vaccine for the condition.

The WHO recommends the population avoid places with accumulation of water. These spaces favor the proliferation of transmitting insects. Advises the use of mosquito nets, repellents and insecticidal products with compounds such as deltamethrin and DEET (N,N-diethyl-meta-toluamide).

The Oropouche virus has spread outside its endemic region since 2000. Scientists attribute the phenomenon to increased movement of people on the continent, deforestation and the consequent displacement of animal hosts of the virus. The increase in the reproduction of the transmitting mosquito due to high temperatures and floods caused by climate change is also a factor.