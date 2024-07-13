The Extreme heat waves hit the United States are seriously endangering the health of older adults. High temperatures are reaching record levelsand scientists are concerned about the adverse effects on one of the most vulnerable populations.

Pennsylvania State University biology professor W. Larry Kenney told the paper NBC News that “Older people have a reduced capacity to sweat and a lower cardiovascular response, which makes them more susceptible to the effects of heat”This vulnerability worsens with ageing, as the body loses efficiency in its cooling mechanisms, the expert explained.

In addition, many older adults live in conditions that do not allow them to adequately cope with the heat, such as a lack of air conditioning or proper ventilation. This problem is particularly acute in urban areas, where The phenomenon of “heat islands” makes temperatures even higher.

Staying hydrated is one of the keys to avoiding heat stroke. Photo:iStock Share

Precautions for older adults to avoid heat stroke

Health authorities recommend several measures to protect older adults during heat waves. Among them, Stay hydrated, avoid direct sun exposure, wear lightweight, light-colored clothing, and seek shelters with air conditioning. during the hottest hours of the day.

Rising global temperatures due to climate change suggest that These extreme events will be more frequent and severe in the future.making it crucial that both individuals and communities take preventative measures to protect their most vulnerable members.