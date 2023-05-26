Cocaine has many doors, all illegal, to reach consumers in large quantities. One of those entrances is in the container ports, where the drug arrives hidden among general cargo with a consignee who knows nothing and which remains piled up in the towers of thousands of almost identical containers, until someone He takes it out to take it to the market. The Civil Guard has just arrested 30 people who were doing this in the port of Algeciras (Cádiz), under the direction of a Spanish drug trafficker known as El Risitas, who controlled an organization of 30 truckers and stevedores from a prison in Valencia ( a professionalized group), who entered and left the free compound as if it were their own, since they had safe-conduct from their company. A total of 1,000 kilos of cocaine have been seized in two batches.

The operation began in September 2022, when investigators detected a group of truckers from the same Algeciras freight transport company who seemed to be taking advantage of their access to the port due to their work to remove drugs from containers and hide them. This fact was confirmed in December 2022, when 500 kilos of cocaine were seized at the exit from the port of Algeciras in nine suitcases hidden in the cabin of a truck. “In that action, the trucker and five other people who were traveling in another truck that had accessed the port terminal at the same time and whose function was to open the container in the same terminal to remove the suitcases and put them in the first truck were arrested.” , assures the Civil Guard in a press release distributed this morning.

The coup made it possible to identify the leaders of the network, at the top of which was a well-known Spanish drug trafficker, El Risitas, who had been arrested during the investigation and admitted to a Valencian prison. With him fell two of his lieutenants, who were the ones who ran operations and logistics, and who at the same time hired people they trusted. One of these underbosses frequently visited the capo in prison. They always worked the same: two trucks entered the port, one of them, with a hidden collar that jumped when it reached the drug container, put it in bags and took it to the other truck. All monitored by a network of water carriers warning of the movements of the security forces. The detainees had uniforms from Marapie or Sestibalsa, the stowage and unstowage society of the port.

Now with the operation at full capacity, the investigators ambushed the drug traffickers in the port, knowing that they were going to enter for a shipment: this is how two trucks were intercepted, one of which was carrying another 500 kilos of cocaine in the cabin, while the necklace was hidden in the other. With the entire network identified and the drugs seized, the guards arrested 30 people and carried out 23 house searches, in which “10 vehicles, 172,000 euros in cash, 40 kilograms of cocaine, an assault submachine gun and two small firearms, jewelry and watches of high economic value, a large number of cutting tools for opening maritime containers and uniformed clothing for port stevedores to camouflage inside the container terminals. The last packets of coke were marked with Yosemite Sam, the gunslinger character from Looney Tunes.

In the last two months, the Civil Guard has dismantled two other gangs that were dedicated to introducing cocaine from South America into Spain in containers that arrived at the port of Algeciras. At the beginning of March, 15 people were arrested for introducing two tons of cocaine by this means, and in April the so-called Farruku clan, led by Kreshnik Budlla, was dismantled. Nikowho has several requisitions and who is currently on the run from justice.

The investigation that has put an end to Risitas has been carried out by the Organic Unit of the Judicial Police (UOPJ) of Algeciras with the collaboration of the Central Operative Unit of the Civil Guard (UCO) and EUROPOL and has been directed by the Investigating Court number 5 of Algeciras and coordinated by the Campo de Gibraltar Anti-Drug Prosecutor’s Office.