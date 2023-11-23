An investigation has been opened into the death of Mia Sophie Lietke, who suddenly passed away at the age of 16 in circumstances to be clarified

A very serious loss has shocked the world of German and European sport in recent days. Mia Sophie Lietke, a rising star of German rhythmic gymnastics, has passed away at just 16 years old. Her dream was to get to the Olympics. A myriad of condolence messages appeared on social media.

The news was released only a few days ago but the tragedy dates back to last year Thursday 16 December.

Mia Sophie Lietke, rising star of the sport of Germanyone of the brightest promises of rhythmic gymnastics, died in only 16 years old in circumstances to be clarified.

She took care of spreading the news herself German Gymnastics Federation, the Deutscher Turner-Bund, which in a statement expressed all the pain and shock at the news. Also showing closeness to her family, in such a sad moment.

What was opening up before her, for Mia, was a great future in the world of gymnastics. Only last July, in fact, did she join the absolute German teamafter becoming national champion in the youth teams.

About his death was immediately an investigation openedto clarify how such a sudden and unexpected death was possible for a very young and above all trained girl.

The hypothesisAt the moment, they talk about a sudden heart attack that left her with no escape.

Condolences on the death of Mia Sophie Lietke

There are so many who, totally heartbroken, have shown theirs ache and the condolences for the death of Mia Sophie Lietke.

The one posted by her training partner, the 17-year-old and 6-time world champion, is touching Darya Varfolomeevwhich highlights what a special person her friend was and who will remain in her heart forever.

Also Magdalena Brzeska, Mia’s coach, can’t find peace about what happened. He described her girlfriend as one of the most talented and passionate he has ever had.