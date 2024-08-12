The skies of the Emirates and the Arabian Peninsula will witness the rising of the star Suhail starting from August 24, which is a sign of the end of the intense heat and the end of the summer heat and the beginning of the gradual decrease in temperatures with the rise in air humidity and the earth retaining its moisture for a longer period. After about 45 days, the night will be equal to the day around October 2, when the atmosphere of moderation will gradually settle in, while the cold and winter will be after 100 days from the rising of Suhail..

Ibrahim Al Jarwan, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Astronomy Society and a member of the Arab Union for Space Sciences and Astronomy, said that the rising of the star Suhail will be observed at dawn, about 30 to 50 minutes before sunrise, and the star Suhail will tilt towards the southeast when it rises..

He pointed out that the people of the Arabian Peninsula have been interested since ancient times in the rising of the stars, looking at them and knowing their positions because of their connection to their daily lives during the night and day. They know through them the beginning of the seasons of the year, the times of rain, the times of cold and heat. With the rising of the star Suhail, the season of Safria or “Lasfri” as it is pronounced locally begins..