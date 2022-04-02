Season 2’s will begin airing next week The Rising of the Shield Hero, on April 6 to be exact. To pass the wait that separates from the return of the Hero of the Shield and his companions, the model xsydkate has seen fit to make a Raphtalia cosplay a little different than usual.

Raphtalia is a semi-human and the tireless company of the protagonist, Naofumi Iwatani, although to be honest she is initially forced to obey him against her will due to a magical seal of slavery. Over the course of the anime she will become a skilled swordswoman who can also use illusory magic, becoming a precious ally of the Hero of the Shield.

xsydkate decided to bring Raphatalia to life with an original cosplay a little different than usual, opting for a casual dress rather than the classic Raphtalia swordsman uniform. Despite this, the character is immediately recognizable thanks to the raccoon / tanuki elements, the hairstyle and the tattoo on the chest perfectly made and faithful to the original.

