This weekend there is a special event called Kadokawa Light Novel Expo 2020, and one of its first announcements is related to the Season 2 from the anime of The Rising of The Shield Hero.

It was known that the series would return this year, but it was not known when. It is now known that it will be in the fall. Specifically, in October, and the only thing left to know is its release date. But there were other details as well.

The Rising of the Shield Hero 2 will be on Crunchyroll

Crunchyroll, who was the one who shared the announcement on social networks and his website, reconfirmed that this anime will be available through his service. He also revealed that his official name will be The Rising of The Shield Hero 2.

Yes, he only added a number to it, but it is more than enough to imply that it is a continuation of the adventures of Naofumi Iwatani and his friends. He also shared a trailer for this series.

The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 Releases Trailer and Confirms Release Date

Unfortunately, it is not new, but it is the same as published in September of last year. But it doesn’t hurt to take a look again. Crunchyroll He also shared the team in charge of this new wave of episodes.

The most obvious change is that of the director. Originally, Takao Abo took over the first season. However, this time he yielded his place to Masato Jinbo. Hopefully this doesn’t affect the production of the anime.

The premiere will be in October, but for now there is no date

The rest of the team is the same. Keigo Koyanagi he’s still the screenwriter in charge, and the same can be said for Masahiro suwa, the character designer. Also returns Kevin Penkin as the responsible composer.

His musical contributions are well remembered, and it is fortunate that he is back in The Rising of The Shield Hero 2. Equally, Kinema Citrus will be re-animating the episodes of this new season, which is ideal.

But it will also have the support of the study DR MOVIE. The latter is a South Korean animation house that has collaborated on multiple projects throughout its existence.

Among them the animated series Onyx Equinox, another exclusive from Crunchyroll. Many more details about this sequel are yet to be revealed. But before you ask, the Season 3 is already confirmed. Most likely, it will be released until 2022.

Source.



