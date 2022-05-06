The second season of the anime of The Rising of the Shield Hero continues on Crunchyroll offering new insights for cosplayers around the world. Today we propose the Raphtalia cosplay made by the model vahnilly who plays the role of the famous character born from the pen of Aneko Yusagi.

The Rising of the Shield Hero is an Isekai genre work starring Naofumi Iwatani, an otaku who despite himself finds himself catapulted into a fantasy world and invested with the title of Hero of the Shield, one of the four, together with that of the Spear, of the Spada and dell’Arco, who must save the world. Becoming an outcast of society due to a series of plots, Naofumi will find in Raphtalia, a semi-human with the features of a tanuki with a tragic past, one of his most precious allies. Over the course of the series the girl will become a skilled swordswoman while taking on an increasingly important role in the plot.

The Raphtalia cosplay made by vahnilly is undoubtedly of excellent workmanship, difficult to criticize. There is everything: from the wig to the costume, including accessories and tanuki traits, every detail demonstrates the model’s great care in representing the character as faithfully as possible.

Did vahnilly’s Raphtalia cosplay impress you? Let us know what you think of this depiction of the character from The Rising of the Shield Hero in the comments.