













The Rising of the Shield Hero shows that it comes with everything with a new trailer for its third season | TierraGamer









It is through this video that you can hear the song Suki ni Natte wa Ikenai Riyū, which is the one that corresponds to the ending or closing of the new episodes. The song is performed by Japanese singer Chiai Fujikawa.

Fujikawa is an artist who has always sung the closing songs of The Rising of the Shield Hero and the third season was not going to be the exception. Currently, the one that corresponds to the opening or opening is already known.

In that case it is WITHOUT and it is sung by MADKID. Present in Kadokawa’s streaming was Kaito Ishikawa, who voices Naofumi Iwatani, the protagonist of the story, as well as Asami Seto, who plays the role of Raphtalia.

Fountain: Kinema Citrus.

The same can be said for Rina Hidaka, who is behind Filo. The third season of The Rising of the Shield Hero will premiere on October 6 on Japanese television.

That same day it will be available through Crunchyroll in the regions of North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East and the Commonwealth of Independent States.

The new preview of the third season of The Rising of the Shield Hero allows you to appreciate already known characters from the series. But in this installment others who are part of this stage of history will debut.

These are the cases of Nadia (Ami Koshimizu), Fohl (Kōhei Amasaki), Atla (Konomi Kohara) and S’yne (Maria Naganawa).

It is necessary to wait for the new episodes to arrive to know the importance of these new characters.

