The 2023 Anime Expo event revealed that the premiere of the new installment will arrive in the spooky season. Some key art is also circulating. However, it seems that the new chapters will be a little more gloomy in terms of the story, however, the protagonist now has more support than before.

The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 3 will arrive on October 6, 2023.

What is the anime about? Is it an isekai?

Four heroes arrive in a fantastic world that simulates an RPG. This title is a kind of isekai that is a little more serious (it separates itself a bit from the comic). One hero from each of the essential classes (spearman, archer, swordsman and shield).

However, one of them will have the weapon recognized as “minor” and will once again have a very difficult life. However, Naofumi will slowly form bonds and improve her party together and could be essential to saving the new world. She will oppose the conception that everyone had of him.

Source: Kinema Citrus

Where can I watch The Rising of the Shield Hero?

The two previous seasons of The Rising of the Shield Hero They are available on Crunchyroll. The new installment will also be distributed on the streaming platform.

