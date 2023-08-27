













The Rising of the Shield Hero releases the first preview of its third season | EarthGamer









This video allows you to listen to the opening theme, which is ‘WITHOUT’, and is played by the band MADKID. Since the beginning of the series this group of young artists is the one who performs the opening songs of the anime and now they are back.

Although it does not appear in the video, it is known that the ending or closure is ‘Suki ni Natte wa Ikenai Riyuu’ and it is sung by Chiai Fujikawa, who also returns in the third season of The Rising of the Shield Hero.

We recommend: The Rising of the Shield Hero to the new characters of the third season.

This advance reconfirms that it will be in October that the anime will be available but again omits to reveal the exact date. It is quite possible that another trailer will appear in September to reveal at once when this great adventure will return.

Fountain: Kinema Citrus.

The third season of The Rising of the Shield Hero retains most of the original production equipment. Especially the study in charge, Kinema Citrus.

However, it has a crucial change and it is related to its director. Hitoshi Haga is responsible for the direction and replaces Masato Jinbou.

The latter did a disastrous job with the second season and brings the series to its lowest point; caused countless complaints from the fans themselves.

Another change has to do with the character design, which now falls to Franziska van Wulfen and Sana Komatsu, who replace Masahiro Suwa.

Screenwriter Keigo Koyanagi and composer Kevin Penkin are part of the original team and are back for the third season of The Rising of the Shield Hero.

Fountain: Kinema Citrus.

On this occasion it seems that DR MOVIE, another animation studio that worked on the second season and that still left something to be desired, does not participate.

Apart from The Rising of the Shield Hero we have more anime information at EarthGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.

(Visited 9 times, 9 visits today)