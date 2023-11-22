Raphtalia she is the protagonist of one of the latest cosplay made by Shirogane: the Russian model wanted to play the character from the series The Rising of the Shield Hero and she did it excellently.

Also available in Italy on the streaming platform Crunchyroll, the anime of The Rising of the Shield Hero can count on a wide range of admirers and many of them have also had the opportunity to appreciate the light novel by Aneko Yusagi and Minami Seira from which it all started.

The series tells the misadventures of Naofumi Iwatani, an otaku who suddenly finds himself projected into a fantasy world on the brink of destruction and here he manages to save a tanuki, Raphtalia, to help him save the kingdom.