This weekend the team behind the anime of The Rising of the Shield Hero shared a new preview and poster for its second season. The return of Naofumi Iwatani and his friends is part of the premieres that will take place this spring.

According to what was planned, the new episodes will be available on April 6. The wait has been quite long for many fans of the series, as the first installment dates back to January 2019.

His return was expected for 2020 but the pandemic of the COVID-19 ruined the plans of the committee in charge of the anime. So a new departure window was set, October 2021.

Unfortunately, the disease did its thing again and it was decided to delay everything to the spring of 2022, which is now the definitive exit window. The video that we share with you is the most recent and shows some of the new challenges to face.

Among them is a colossal turtle that wakes up from time to time and threatens to destroy the world. He is quite capable of doing this as he is as big as a mountain and an entire city lies on his shell.

It is not yet known how the famous will be able to deal Shield Heroas it is known Naofumi on The Rising of the Shield Hero, with this formidable enemy. But it is not the only thing that this character must face.

The return of The Rising of the Shield Hero brings more challenges

The protagonist of this anime knows well that he must not only face this great turtle. Also the intrigues that exist in this world and the same friction between the other heroes summoned to this.

Those are the cases that are associated with the spear, bow and sword in the series, which more than help are sometimes a great annoyance. Naofumi Iwatani and his companions must also deal with invasions from other dimensions.

The poster for the second season of The Rising of the Shield Hero highlights the characters that will be key in this new wave of episodes.

Crunchyroll is the company that will take care of the localization and distribution of this anime outside of Japan, as happened with the first installment.

In charge of the realization of the series there are two studios, Kinema Citrus and DR MOVIE. Almost the entire production team is back and that’s very good news.

