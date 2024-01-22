













The Rising of the Shield Hero announces its fourth season









Kadokawa reported that a fourth season is in production and that Crunchyroll will once again have the distribution license on this side of the world.

The adventures of Naofumi, Raftalia and Filo will continue as more secrets come to light in the world where the four heroes have a long way to go. The hero of the shield turned out to have the best heart and the most lucid mind, however, conflicts continue to appear and saving the fantastic world is increasingly difficult.

Source: Kadokawa

The Rising of the Shield is a light novel written and illustrated by Aneko Yusagi that has 22 volumes. On the other hand, its manga adaptation has 24 volumes; Both deliveries are still in serialization.

Where can I watch The Rising of the Shield Hero?

The three previous seasons of The Rising of the Shield Hero They are available on the Crunchyroll platform. Let's remember that together they have 50 episodes that have translation in Spanish subtitles.

The series is one of the few isekai with a serious story that has become popular in recent years.

The first installment came out in 2019 and had a launch of almost two hours, in addition to 25 episodes. The second season premiered in 2022 and the third in 2023, they had thirteen and twelve episodes respectively.

The fourth season could once again get a short run of twelve episodes.

