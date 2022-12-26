Fabio Garrido made his professional debut two years ago, with the Belenenses shirt: a serious loss for the world of football

Another tragedy shocked the world of European football, right on Christmas day. Fabio Garrido, a young Portuguese footballer, who had recently made his professional debut, lost his life at the age of 21. His club, Barreirense, took care of announcing his death, which however did not make any reference to the causes of his disappearance.

A dramatic December regarding the world of international football. On the 16th, Sinisa Mihajlovic passed away forever at the age of only 53. The Serbian had been battling leukemia for three years.

In the night between last Friday and Saturday, in Marseille, Adel Santana Mendy lost his life. The 21-year-old Senegalese footballer but resident in France for years, he was hit by two bullets during a shooting that took place in the 14th arrondissement of the transalpine city.

Then yesterday, just on Christmas day, another very young footballer died in Portugal. His name was Fabio Garrido, he was only 21 years old and played for barreirense.

It was precisely the Lusitanian club ad to announce his death, through a touching note posted on social media:

It is with immense pain that we inform you that our athlete Fabio Garrido has passed away. Fabio was an example for all of us, his joy was contagious. He was the owner of a talent that allied at work were the perfect tools, the way he was guarded by everyone in the locker room reveals that today the sky has won a great star and we are losing a great man and athlete. We wish Fabio’s family a lot of strength right now and we want to tell you that we are available for anything you need.

The causes of Fabio Garrido’s death are unknown

Garrido had played for several amateur clubs in Portugal before making his professional debut in 2020 for the club. Belenenses. This club also wanted to show all possible condolences and closeness to Fabio’s family.

They stay the causes that led to the death are unknown of the boy, who had also had the opportunity to wear the Portuguese national team shirt in various competitions at a youth level. Updates will follow.