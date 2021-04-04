They were transferred there from the chapel for the celebration of the Easter Vigil, on Holy Saturday, and this Easter Sunday. Transfer of the carving of the Risen Jesus, in the church. / PABLO SÁNCHEZ / AGM THE TRUTH CARTAGENA Sunday, 4 April 2021, 10:16



The Brotherhood of Nuestro Padre Jesús Resucitado joins this weekend to the alternative activities organized by the brotherhoods of Holy Week in Cartagena, before the suspension of the processions due to the pandemic. Throughout the day, many people were able to see the images of Our Father Jesus Risen, the Virgin of Beautiful Love and Saint John the Evangelist on the main altar of the church of Santa María de Gracia.

They were transferred there from the chapel for the celebration of the Easter Vigil, on Holy Saturday, and this Easter Sunday. Today, the church will have the doors open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., with limited capacity and other sanitary measures. There will be a prayer of the Holy Rosary at 11:30 am and 7:00 pm and Masses at 12:00 pm and 7:30 pm.