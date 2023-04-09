Holy Week in Cartagena is much more than faith. Thousands of people took to the streets this Easter Sunday to enjoy a tradition that involves entire families and that lives with the memory of those who are no longer there. The procession of joy for the eternal life of Jesus left the church of Santa María de Gracia shortly after half past ten in a procession full of light and music bands. The marches led the Brotherhood of the Resurrected to shine to the sound of happy and colorful melodies in which Federico Durán’s clarinet or Daniel Berruezo’s saxophone even interpreted stanzas from ‘Jesus Christ Superstar’ on a Sunday for glory.

All the flashes of the chambers were for the throne of the Appearance of Jesus to the disciples on the road to Emmaus. Since he will be the protagonist of the poster for next Easter. Although, what dazzled the large public that packed Cañón Street was seeing San Juan, wrapped in flowers, and the rapid rise of the throne of the Virgen del Amor Hermoso, at the end of the procession. As usual, the Resurrected made their march in the opposite direction to the rest of the passionate processions. One of the 120 men who carried the Virgin on their shoulders was Enrique Selma. He described in the first person that moment of applause, petals and merriment on Cañón street, while the velvet canopy and the rods move incessantly. For him, “it was the most exciting and risky moment of Easter Sunday. Before going up we were very nervous under the throne, with a lot of tension. And when we got to the top, all of us supporters hugged each other. We couldn’t even cry because we were short of breath. And we recovered it at the end of the procession when all the people sang the Salve, keeping our loved ones in mind.

After this special moment in which Cartagena was a single voice for the Virgin, who joined the Risen One on Aire Street, the numerous picket of the 73rd Antiaircraft Artillery Regiment of Tentegorra paid honours. The applause and cheers that the military received for their order and the expertise in the movements of their rifles showed that Cartagena is a city that cannot conceive of its Holy Week without the Armed Forces.

The procession goes inside



Nor is the Easter Sunday procession understood without parents and children taking part in this great holiday for believers. Proof of this was the family of the capirote Marisol Pérez. She started dating “because of a friend” seven years ago. This Resurrection Sunday she did it in a procession in which her son Lorenzo hers also participated, as a pacemaker, and her husband Lorenzo Martín, escorting the throne of the Holy Christ of the Resurrection as a Civil Guard. Yesterday was the first time that the Benemérita provided this service to the Brotherhood in a procession that included the National Police commissioner, Damián Romero, as the new brother of honor of the Risen One. Local and National Police and Port Authority agents also formed a gala, as well as the Escort and Honors group of the Brotherhood.

From under other thrones that were pushed, such as that of the Empty Tomb, Ángel Contreras and José Ayala experienced the procession in a different way. «People do not see us because we are hidden pushing. But down there, the nine of us who are here suffer, especially on slopes like the one on Calle Cañón”, commented the processionists. They maintain a tradition that Pencho Aragón carried with pride as sotavara, who has been leaving this Easter Sunday for more than a decade. “One more year we maintain the tradition under the lemon tree,” he said from San Miguel street, before entering the church, alluding to the tree that shines on the throne of the Appearance of Jesus to Mary Magdalene.

Colophon and drums Quillo



Easter Sunday was “a very special day: the white of the flowers, joy and illusion. A climax to a great Holy Week”, as described by one of the scripts for the procession, Gaspar Zamora. A few meters from him, the twenty-year-old José Santiago was marking time with his Quillo drum. Despite his responsibility to guide the hoods, he joked that “I almost don’t even need to rehearse anymore, because I’ve been going out at Easter since I was three years old.” Civil and military authorities also participated in the party. Among them was the mayoress, Noelia Arroyo, and the president of the Region, Fernando López Miras. The Risen One signed a new Sunday for glory to the sound of ‘Jesus Christ Superstar’.