The Civil Protection in Egypt announced today, Sunday, that the victims of the collapse of a populated property on Gisr Al-Suez Street in eastern Cairo have risen to 23 dead and 25 injured.

The “Al-Ahram Gate” website stated today that the Civil Protection personnel are continuing their search efforts to extract two victims from under the rubble of the stricken building.

Yesterday, Saturday, the Central Operations Room in Cairo Governorate received a notification in the early hours of the collapse of a 10-storey property on Al-Baradha Street, the Omar Ibn Al-Khattab division, east Cairo.

The security forces imposed a security cordon around the area until the rubble was removed and the victims were recovered, and 20 ambulances were also pushed to the site of the accident and cranes to search for the victims and the injured and remove the rubble.