Two out of every three workers confess that it is difficult for them to reconcile private life with work. Day-to-day life prevents, among other things, having enough time to study Vocational Training, for example. As if that were not enough, the mobility restrictions in these quirky 20s they have made attendance at face-to-face classes even more complicated. Opting for distance learning can be the perfect solution to all these problems. In ILERNA Online they are specialized in e-learning and they have all the necessary tools for their students to learn in a real work environment, in the most dynamic and practical way. Companies are requesting more and more senior and middle VET technicians. In recent years, this interest has run parallel to that of university graduates: the employability rate of both cadres is around 40%. But the trend is changing. The report Adecco Infoempleo on Employability and Vocational Training shows how, for the first time in Spain, in 2019 the offers that require a VET degree exceeded those that demanded a university degree. For Adecco, “in the short term future, VET graduates may be more competitive when it comes to finding a job”.

Since its creation in 2014, more than 100,000 students have studied in ILERNA Online virtual classrooms. In the leading private educational center in Distance Vocational Training, the degrees are one hundred percent official and valid throughout the Spanish territory. “Our mission is to offer quality training so that our students become the best professionals for the best companies,” says Jordi Giné, CEO of ILERNA Online.

Referents in the education sector

ILERNA Online arises from ILERNA, a face-to-face education center specialized in Vocational Training with more than 50 years of experience in the sector. Taking advantage of the partial liberation of distance vocational training by the Generalitat de Catalunya – previously, only autonomous communities could teach online vocational training through their public centers – ILERNA expanded the business by creating ILERNA Online.

According to the report ‘Adecco Infoempleo on Employability and Vocational Training’, the offers that require a VET degree in 2019 exceeded those that demanded a university degree for the first time in Spain

Currently, ILERNA Online has a central headquarters in Lleida, an official Vocational Training center in Madrid specialized in health and an official macrocenter in Seville, inaugurated in 2020. In addition, it has an international presence, with a delegation located in Milan (Italy ), operational since 2017. The workforce is made up of 160 people who work cross-sectionally, covering the entire production and marketing process of the different distance Vocational Training cycles.

ILERNA Online has 19 Middle and Higher Grade cycles of seven training families: health, administration and management, hospitality and tourism, commerce and marketing, socio-cultural and community services, information technology and communications, and image and sound. In addition, since 2020 ILERNA Online offers university training after signing an agreement with the Catholic University of Murcia.

Flexible and à la carte studies

All ILERNA Online degrees are modular. Enrollment is not organized by training cycles, but by subjects: it is the student who chooses each semester or course the number of them he wishes to take, without limits or obligations. “We allow our students to configure their studies to suit them,” says Giné. “This makes it easier for him to organize learning based on the time available. It is the best option to study without giving up anything ”.

The ILERNA Online teaching method is based on the practical application of theoretical concepts so that students learn in a real work environment and in the most dynamic way possible. “This is achieved thanks to our expert teaching team, the personalized attention we offer and the flexibility of our methodology.” In those cycles in which, by law, attendance at face-to-face classes is compulsory, these are taught during the weekend to facilitate conciliation. In these sessions, explains the CEO of the company, “it delves into specific topics and takes advantage of it to put into practice the knowledge acquired through group work and the use of professional tools.”

By state regulations, centers that offer official distance education must examine their students in person. To facilitate travel, ILERNA Online conducts exams in all provincial capitals, except in the pharmacy and dietetics cycle, whose tests can only be carried out in Madrid.

Personalized attention

Professionalization, student orientation and innovation are three of ILERNA Online’s main values, along with integrity, experience, commitment to society and involvement in the project. The syllabi of all the training courses are constantly reviewed with the aim that the student has all the updated content, thus helping their insertion into the labor market. In addition, throughout the training, access to different software so that students have a first contact with the programs and technologies they use in companies.

We allow our students to tailor their studies. This makes it easier for you to organize your learning based on the time available. Jordi Giné, CEO of ILERNA Online

Personalized attention is one of the strengths of ILERNA Online. The students have an expert teaching team with extensive experience in the sector. They have a teaching staff that accompanies and guides them throughout their training in a real, personalized and effective way. “Without a doubt, we can say that ILERNA Online meets the perfect conditions to be chosen as a distance training center”, concludes Jordi Giné.