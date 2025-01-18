The rise of urban gardens in Madrid: there are already more than 400 in the city

Madrid has not been left behind in the rise of urban gardens in large cities and already has more than 400 spread across most districts. The expansion of these gardens began approximately in the 2010s, in a context marked by the 15M, with the aim of self-managing small-scale food production. Even so, not all plots have the same origin. There are dozens of private gardens, in addition to those that make up the public network.

The first urban garden promoted by the Madrid City Council was that of Casa de Campo, inaugurated in 1988 as part of a pilot project. Since then, the network has grown gradually and Madrid currently has more than 50 gardens managed directly by neighbors and associations, in addition to municipal plots assigned to older people or social entities that work with vulnerable groups and those located in schools.

Urban community gardens have several peculiarities: the sale of the vegetables grown is not permitted and the use of fertilizers, herbicides and other chemical products is prohibited. In addition, the garden is irrigated using a drip system to optimize water use.

In the Tetuán neighborhoodthe community garden of La Ventilla It is an example of how horticulture can transform abandoned spaces into meeting points for neighbors. Formerly a vacant lot full of rubble, today it is a space where organic vegetables are grown and environmental education activities are organized that attract more than 3,000 visitors annually.

The benefits of community farming

Since 2010, citizen initiatives have developed community gardens on unused plots, many municipal, under self-management. Through the Urban Garden Network and the Federation of Neighborhood Associations, the Municipal Community Urban Garden Program was created in 2014, coordinated by the Environment and Mobility Area.

The City Council’s strategy also includes the creation of gardens in educational centers, cultural centers and nursing homes. In this sense, the council has inaugurated more than 200 gardens in primary, secondary and vocational training centers to promote pedagogical activities around growing food.

Urban gardens are a way to transform gray spaces in cities into green areas that in turn promote ecological balance and social relationships. Experts agree that, leaving aside the social dimension of orchards, they also have an evident positive impact on biodiversity and the climate. A study by the Ministry for the Ecological Transition It points precisely to the benefits in terms of air quality, climate change, human health and mental health.

Another fundamental issue about these spaces is that most end up becoming community meeting points where people can collaborate, learn and strengthen ties around caring for nature. They promote healthy habits by making it easier to grow fresh food and reduce dependence on long supply chains.