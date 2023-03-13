And he said the report The war in Ukraine has pushed European countries to scramble to shore up their defences.

Said Peter D. Weisman Senior Research Fellow Stockholm International Institute Peace Research said in a statement, “Although the transfer of arms has decreased globally, the transfer of arms to Europe has greatly increased due to tensions between Russia and most European countries.”

By main weapons, the institute means aircraft, warships, tanks, artillery, missiles and various heavy defense systems.

The institute stated that the European countries in the US-led NATO have increased their arms imports by 65 percent compared to the previous five-year period. But global arms transfers fell 5.1 percent, the institute said.

The United States is the largest exporter of weapons during the past three decades, followed by Russia.

US arms exports rose 14 percent from 2013 to 2017. The United States accounts for 40 percent of global arms exports. Russia’s share decreased from 22 percent to 16 percent.

Simon T. said: Wezeman, a researcher at the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute, said: “The invasion of Ukraine will likely continue to reduce Russian arms exports. The reason for this is that Russia will prioritize the supply of its armed forces and because the demand of other countries will remain low due to the trade restrictions imposed on Russia.”

And the institute warned in 2022 that the global nuclear arsenal is likely to grow in the coming years.