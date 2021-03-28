DUBAI (Reuters) – Major Gulf stock markets closed higher on Sunday as investors overlooked the delinquent ship crisis in the Suez Canal, clinging to hope for a global economic recovery. Oil prices, one of the main drivers of financial markets in the region, rose more than four percent on Friday due to fears that the supply of global crude and refined products would be disrupted for weeks while efforts to resurface the ship blocking the Suez Canal continued. Rescue teams in the Suez Canal continue the efforts of dredging and towing today to float a huge container ship blocking the waterway, but two sources said that the efforts were complicated by a rocky mass below the bow of the ship.

The benchmark Saudi index rose 0.7 percent to 9483 points, with the share of petrochemical maker Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC) rising 1.9 percent and Saudi Telecom Company closing up 2.3 percent. Last week, Standard & Poor’s Global Credit Ratings confirmed Saudi Arabia’s rating of A / A-2 with a stable outlook, and expected the Saudi economy to return to growth in 2021. However, Abdullah Al-Othaim Markets’ stock fell 3 percent as it began trading without the right to dividends. .

The Abu Dhabi index advanced 0.5 percent to 5757 points, supported by a 14.5 percent rise in the share of the International Holding Company. The company is witnessing rapid growth in its various business sectors, which has strengthened its financial position strongly. Its stock has risen more than 40 percent since the beginning of this year.

In the Dubai market, the index closed up 0.2 percent to 2,500 points, led by a 0.9 percent increase in the emirate’s largest bank, Emirates NBD, and a 2.7 percent rise in Damac Properties. Shares in Gulf Navigation rose more than 2 percent.

In Qatar, the index rose 0.2 percent to 10,192 points, as the share of the petrochemical producer Industries Qatar increased 1.4 percent. But losses from leading stocks such as Qatar Navigation limited the market’s gains. The company’s shares fell 0.4 percent. On Thursday, Qatar tightened restrictions to combat Covid-19, issuing instructions to close entertainment and fitness centers and swimming pools, and for shopping centers to operate at 30 percent of their capacity, and cinemas at 20 percent.

In the Bahrain market, the index rose 0.6 percent to 1,473 points, the Muscat Securities Market index rose 0.6 percent to 3701 points, while the Kuwait Stock Exchange fell 0.2 percent to 6311 points.

Outside the Gulf, the leading Egyptian index closed unchanged at 10,868 points.

The Jordanian Stock Exchange retreated due to limited selling of leading shares in the banking sector, amid transactions dominated by speculation and absent from institutional buying.

The general index closed down 0.17 percent to 1757.95 points, and the value of trading was 6.5 million dinars, compared with 6.8 million in the previous session.

Arab Bank shares fell 2.44% to 4 dinars, Cairo Amman shares fell 0.81% to 1.23 dinars, and Housing Bank shares fell 0.67% to 2.95 dinars.