Vox has placed the rural world at the top of its list of priorities in the pacts with the PP in the autonomies. And it is resulting in the far-right party staying with the Departments of Agriculture, as happened in Castilla y León last year and as is happening now in the Valencian Community and Extremadura, where the formation will assume a single portfolio in the Junta : Forest Management and the Rural World. But that Vox commitment also materializes in promises in the agreements with the PP that point against the environmental policies that the ultra party usually presents as enemies of the countryside. The pacts contemplate, for example, the expansion of irrigation, the reduction of environmental regulations that supposedly weigh down the countryside, the reduction of limitations on protected areas, the reversal of European policies that curb the use of pesticides or aggressive fishing practices. .

Not only what is included is important, but also what is not: none of the pacts released so far mentions climate change, and there are no measures to combat or adapt to this crisis. To this are added the announcements of city councils of cities such as Valladolid, Elche or Palma de Mallorca of the removal of bike lanes. Or the brake in the European institutions of the law of restoration of nature and the blockade that Italy wants from the new emission limits of cars.

Scientists, political representatives and environmentalists have been alerted to the risk posed by the advance of the extreme right for environmental policies, a phenomenon that is spreading throughout Europe, as explained by Christoph Richter, of the Institute for Democracy and Civil Society, a German research organization. “The parties of the radical right, despite having some differences, often question the scientific knowledge of the climate crisis and its consequences,” points out this sociologist specialized in the impact on environmental policies of the rise of ultra-conservatives. This has “direct policy implications”, as occurred with the victories of Donald Trump in the US and Jair Bolsonaro in Brazil. “With the growing electoral successes of far-right parties in Europe, those trends are also becoming more visible here,” Richter says.

In Germany, it is happening with the so-called heating law, which aims to boost heat pumps in homes as opposed to systems that burn fossil fuels. The debate, Richter explains, “is being carried out from a very emotional point of view, with populism and in some cases misinformation”, which shows that the far-right parties in Germany “are quite successful in influencing the public debate on climate protection measures.

In Italy, where the ultras have reached the top with the prime minister, Giorgia Meloni, the action against environmental policies focuses on the powerful automobile sector, both within the country (also ultra-conservative Matteo Salvini wants to eliminate movement restrictions) , as in Brussels, where the pressure to delay the entry into force of the veto on fossil fuels has been one of the government’s workhorses, reports Daniel Verdu.

These positions of the radicals have infected the most moderate formations. Forza Italia, a subsidiary of the European People’s Party and Meloni’s partner, has also entered that war. Antonio Tajani, vice president of the Executive and coordinator of Forza Italia, summed it up like this a few weeks ago in an interview with EL PAÍS. “I don’t like the politics of Frans Timmermans [vicepresidente de la Comisión Europea], for example, because it will harm workers, agriculture and industry”. “Environmental policy cannot be made against the workers,” added Tajani.

“I have the feeling of living in a dystopia,” confesses Eva Saldaña, director of Greenpeace in Spain. “We are at risk of going back many years,” the head of this environmental organization warns about the pacts in Spain, which harshly criticizes Vox’s positions, although she rejects that Greenpeace is going to align with any party. The same position is defended by Asunción Ruiz, director in Spain of SEO/BirldLife, another of the reference NGOs: “We are a non-partisan organization, but we cannot look the other way in the face of what is happening, we are very concerned about the advance of parties that they are using progress in environmental policies as a throwing weapon with the false discourse that environmental advances go against progress and well-being”.

“It is a mistake to situate the environmental agenda as something ideological, because it is the main engine of economic development, it is an opportunity,” adds Juan Carlos del Olmo, head of WWF in Spain. The leader of this organization is also concerned about the drift in Europe with “anti-environmental” movements. He gives as an example the nature restoration law that is being processed in the European Parliament, which is being opposed not only by the extreme right, but also by the European People’s Party.

Contagion

This contagion of the ultras’ discourse and positions to the classic conservative parties is what the majority of those consulted for this report fear the most. Richter explains that some members of the Christian Democratic formations in Germany have taken on the “skeptical narratives” of the extreme right, “probably hoping to reduce support for the AfD”, the acronym for the Alternative for Germany, an ultra-conservative party that is growing in the polls. “But studies have repeatedly shown that embracing far-right content leads to the normalization of those ideas in public discourse, which ultimately benefits only those parties,” Richter warns.

“The most worrying thing is the position of the traditional right,” agrees Rémi Parmentier, a long-standing French environmental activist. “The sanitary cordon is breaking,” he warns. “The consensus on the Green Pact is breaking down,” adds the Socialist MEP Javier López. This Green Pact, launched in 2019 by a European Commission headed by the conservative Ursula von der Leyen, is the great framework that the EU has set for this decade to fight climate change, protect nature and develop. But López considers that he is at risk: “The problem is that the advance of the ultra-right not only intoxicates the entire public debate, but it is also moving the positions of the European PP.” The Popular Party has refused to offer its point of view for this article. “For now, we are not going to talk about these issues,” is his response to EL PAÍS.

Vox has not responded either. But the networks and media archives are full of interventions that show the thinking of this party. These words from Malena Nevado, a Vox deputy for Cáceres, on Es Radio after the fire in the Monfragüe park a year ago, summarize many of the group’s environmental phobias: “The countryside is abandoned by these green policies that come from the EU and the 2030 Agenda, and the truth is that [los habitantes de las zonas rurales] they are very tired of not being able to even remove a fallen tree”.

The fishing grounds and the hoaxes

The 2030 Agenda is the leviathan in this story. It is what underpins most of the conspiracy theories and lies that the hoax factory distributes and that have put the environment in the spotlight. The 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development was adopted through a resolution supported by all the countries present at the UN (192 nations) in 2015 and includes goals that are not legally binding for the signatories. It seeks to improve the well-being of humanity, reducing poverty, and the planet. However, for the misinformers who spread the hoaxes, it is a dark plan of the elites.

“We have not been able to make people understand what the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) are,” admits economist Laurence Tubiana, CEO of the European Climate Foundation and one of the architects of the Paris Agreement. “There is a lack of explanation of the benefits of climate action and what has been sold is that the SDGs are the elites against the people, a message that is easy to get through when people do not know it,” warns Tubiana. In the hoaxes, to which Vox joins on many occasions, Hugo Morán, Secretary of State for the Environment, puts the focus. “Those who raise these messages know perfectly well that what they are saying is not true, because they have access to knowledge and sufficient training to understand what science says.” “They are intentionally deceiving,” says Morán.

Advertising banner placed by Vox in Madrid, and which it has had to remove by order of the Electoral Board. Photo: SAMUEL SANCHEZ

“They resort to fake news and disinformation to attract vulnerable segments of society”, insists Parmentier. “The fake news They are aimed at farmers, ranchers and hunters, as has already happened with Trump and Bolsonaro”, this activist abounds. The search for votes in the fishing grounds of discontent is a common factor of the ultra-conservative parties. And “green transformation” policies can carry “social costs” for “large segments of the population,” Richter details. “This offers a favorable mobilization opportunity for the radical right to present itself as opposition to the policies of the democratic parties, which supposedly govern at a distance from the interests of the common people,” he points out. The MEP Javier López believes that in this situation it is not only useful to criticize the positions of the extreme right: “We must speak up front about the costs of the transition, and especially in the rural world.” Because, otherwise, this population will be attracted to the most radical positions.

In a context in which the extreme right has also gained weight in Sweden and Finland, what happens in Spain after July 23 worries many activists and experts in environmental policies. “Spain must preserve the climate policies that it has maintained up to now, because they are a model for Europe,” says Tubiana.

Regardless of what happens in Europe —something basic, because it is in Brussels where the Twenty-seven establish the main environmental policies—, the effects of the advance of the ultra-right are beginning to be felt in Spain also at the local level. Some municipalities now governed by PP and Vox have announced, for example, the elimination of bike lanes and traffic restrictions. “It’s a shame that these issues are so politicized,” laments Sasha Khomenko, an ISGlobal biomedician and expert in urban pollution. “These are common sense measures,” she says about the restrictions on traffic, one of the main causes of pollution that kills tens of thousands of people in Europe every year.

