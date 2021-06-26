Europe is watching with concern the rise of the delta variant of coronavirus on the continent. More contagious and with improved abilities to circumvent, in part, the protection of vaccines, this new lineage, which was discovered in India, already causes 90% of infections in the United Kingdom and, according to the European Center for Disease Control (ECDC), at the end of August will also be responsible for 90% of all infections in Europe. The rise of this variant has already precipitated Portugal halting its de-escalation and the United Kingdom delaying a month the expected date of return to the old normality. Spain, for its part, moves between two waters: this weekend it has lifted the obligation to wear a mask on the street and celebrates that the United Kingdom has included the Balearic Islands in its list of safe areas to travel, but the regional governments ask for caution to the population with the flexibility of the measures due to the fear of the delta. The president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, showed on Friday the “concern” of the European bloc about the expansion of the variant and asked countries not to lower their guard with the restrictions and control measures.

The new breed of coronavirus that haunts Europe also worries experts. The scientific evidence is still limited, they agree, but the antecedents of India, where the delta variant wreaked havoc and triggered infections, hospitalizations and deaths, keeps the scientific community on alert. “It is a variant to which we must pay attention and we should be concerned, but not alarmed. It is the result of two mutations, one that makes it more contagious and the other that tends to escape more from vaccines ”, summarizes Daniel López Acuña, former Director of Emergencies at the World Health Organization (WHO). The ECDC estimates that this variant is between 40% and 60% more transmissible than alpha, discovered in the UK in September 2020 and currently prevalent in much of Europe (including Spain). The delta “is, for now, the most contagious variant that has been identified,” WHO director Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Friday.

In addition, according to studies carried out by the British Public Health services, the effectiveness of the first dose of the Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines against symptomatic disease is lower against the delta variant: they are 33% effective, while against the variant alpha, this percentage amounts to 50%. With the two doses administered, however, the protection is very similar to that achieved against alpha: the full regimen with Pfizer’s is 96% effective against hospitalization and AstraZeneca’s 92%. “It seems that this variant is more elusive than vaccines, but they work. Although there are infections, vaccines protect against serious disease and death ”, reflects Marcos López Hoyos, president of the Spanish Society of Immunology.

The greatest virulence of this variant is unclear. Some preliminary studies suggest that delta increases the risk of hospitalization compared to alpha, but the latest update from the British Public Health services concludes that available data on the clinical course of the disease and its severity require “a more detailed assessment”. Nor can the effects of this variant be extrapolated to Europe in India, where its scourge caused the hospital collapse and thousands of deaths. “We do not have the same habits of life: in India the population is much larger, lives more crowded and they tend to gather in large mass events. In addition, they do not have a sanitary structure. In our environment, we must take this issue with caution, but it is not the same as in India ”, Juan García Costa, vice president of the Spanish Society of Virology.

In any case, what is clear is that, among the unvaccinated or those who have not completed the vaccination regimen, the risk of transmission and infection increases. Young people are currently the most unprotected population group because they have not yet had massive access to vaccines and, although they are not particularly vulnerable to serious infection, they can transmit the virus to older population groups that have not completed the vaccination regimen . The ECDC has urged keeping the circulation of the virus low until the most vulnerable are fully protected. “Approximately 30% of people over 80 years old and 40% of those over 60 years old have not yet received a full vaccination cycle in the European Union. There are still too many people at risk of serious covid infection whom we must protect as soon as possible ”, This week the director of the ECDC, Andrea Ammon, alerted.

Some countries have already taken steps to protect themselves against the delta variant and the UK, for example, where detected cases grew by 29% in one week –there were some 153,200 infections the week of June 19, according to estimates by the British Statistical Office-, will maintain the capacity limitations in meetings and other social restrictions, at least, until July 19. Portugal has also slowed down its de-escalation and Israel has once again imposed the use of masks in closed places after the rebound in infections due to the delta variant. Malta, for its part, has imposed restrictions on travelers arriving from the United Kingdom due to fear of the expansion of the new lineage of the virus in its territory. After being included in the green list of safe destinations for the British Government – being in that classification avoids having to do quarantine upon return to the United Kingdom – Malta has decided to force British tourists who set foot on the archipelago to undergo a quarantine.

Concern about the delta variant has reached the European summit, with Germany at the head of the camp of countries that defends quarantining the British who step on EU soil. France also supports this measure. But Spain, on the other hand, rejects outright “drastic measures such as quarantines.” The Government, in fact, opened its doors without restrictions to British tourists at the beginning of the month and this week, the Balearic executive and the tourism sector of the islands have celebrated that the United Kingdom has included the Balearic Islands in its green list. The Regional Minister of Tourism, Iago Negueruela, did, however, call for prudence and assured that he will ask Foreign Health for “some type of mechanism” to guarantee the safety of visitors from the United Kingdom. Negueruela demanded that the Government of Spain ask British residents who arrive in the Balearic Islands a negative test carried out at origin, since they can currently enter the country without PCR, reports Lucía Bohórquez.

In Spain, the presence of the delta variant is also growing. Even if the latest data from the Ministry of Health still place this lineage in just 1% of the sequenced samples, experts assure that its real expansion is much greater. Global sequencing in the country is still limited, but in autonomous regions such as Catalonia, where more samples are sequenced, the delta variant already accounts for 32% of infections, the Government reported this week. Tomàs Pumarola, head of Microbiology at the Vall d’Hebron Hospital in Barcelona, ​​calls for calm: “It is transmitted better, but it is not more virulent. We see a gradual increase in the delta and, in the coming weeks, it will be predominant. But it will mean little because we have the majority of people vaccinated and those who are not vaccinated are the young, who become more infected, but the severity does not increase. We must maintain the tension, but we are relatively convinced that we will not have a new wave like the previous ones ”.

Some autonomies have asked to keep their guard up, especially, taking into account that this weekend the obligation to wear a mask on the street has been eliminated. The Deputy Minister of Public Health of the Community of Madrid, Antonio Zapatero, has called for “maximum prudence” in making the use of the mask more flexible and has called for more controls at the Barajas airport to prevent the expansion of the delta variant. For his part, the vice president of Castilla y León, Francisco Igea, has warned that the pandemic “has not ended” and has recalled that the delta affects “fundamentally” young people. “The problem is not removing the mask, but the way to deliver the message. I am afraid of how young people will use this information. The pandemic is not over ”, agrees García Costa.

Delta plus variant

In addition, the delta variant has a new sublineage, the delta plus, which also keeps experts on their toes. “In India it is classified as a variant of interest and has more transmission capacity, but it does not seem more virulent”, adds Pumarola. It is, according to López Acuña, a lineage that combines the delta variant with the South African variant, but it is still too early, experts agree, to draw conclusions about its impact. “This is the problem we face as long as we do not have homogeneous vaccination campaigns worldwide. As long as there are these inequalities, we will have active infection nuclei that will make the virus continue to circulate and generate more transmissible variants ”, Pumarola sentence.

In any case, if the health authorities agree on something, it is that the best way to stop the expansion of the delta is by speeding up vaccination and completing the immunization schedule for the most vulnerable population. Experts also ask to maintain control measures to prevent transmission. “In Spain, for example, we have been too permissive with the United Kingdom and this increases the risk. It is also an inopportune to release the masks outdoors and relax measures in the nightlife “, concludes López Acuña.