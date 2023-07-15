‘The Rise of the Billionaires’, a documentary miniseries that analyzes the power behind companies like Google, Facebook, Amazon, Microsoft and Tesla. Movistar Plus+

It didn’t happen that long ago, but remembering the audiovisual campaigns at the end of the last century that explained what the Internet is and how email works gives a good account of how much the world has changed in less than 25 years. The documentary miniseries analyzes it The rise of the billionaires, which can now be seen in its entirety in the Movistar Plus+ catalogue. Throughout four chapters of approximately one hour each, the four-handed story directed by seasoned British journalists at the BBC Katie Hindley and Gagan Rehill connects the big business of connections together.

Both deal with the biographies of today’s great technology gurus: Jeff Bezos of the ubiquitous Amazon, Bill Gates and his Microsoft, Mark Zuckerberg’s Facebook and Elon Musk’s ambitious projects in which the sky is not the limit and he already dreams of Mars. , in addition to those of Larry Page and Sergey Brin, the lesser-known creators of Google. These six names are the ones that sustain the great heights of power in 21st century society, the Alexander the Great of the present, as defined by one of the experts who analyze his global rise in this series. Hindley and Redhill, they explained at the beginning of July in a telematic conversation from London, “deliberately” provide a panoramic look at all this business and virtual network. Both show how these entrepreneurs influenced each other to create the current ecosystem in parallel. And they put the accent “on the coincidences” between these biographies, on how the same hands, the same economic powers, guided many of them in the shadows and helped them promote their projects, shaping the world as it is known and as it is. and how it is lived in 2023. It is that of global warming, hate speech, the absence of privacy and extreme political polarization.

The rise of the billionaires analyzes the ambitions of the new titans, their permanent non-conformity, their ability to adapt again and again to changing circumstances and the misunderstanding they often faced with their particular vision of the world. Also, in an “equally premeditated” way, although casually exposed, those responsible for the miniseries include the female names that, shoulder to shoulder, helped the six in their rise in the list of the richest on the planet, at the crucial moment transition from the analog to the digital era. They are MacKenzie Scott, wife and partner of Bezos until 2019, or Heather Cairns, Google’s first head of Human Resources. They were in the garages of Silicon Valley, but they did not appear at the key moments in this story, those registered on Wall Street or in the United States Congress.

Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon, and his then-partner and wife Mackenzie Scott, pictured in 2013. Kevork Djansezian (Getty Images)

If analyzing the past is a good way to understand the present, for Hindley and Redhill, analyzing the present—or in any case the most recent past—is a good way to understand the immediate future. The great levels of power that this sextet has amassed have led some of its members to appear before international justice. Their current projects, from the takeover of Twitter and Musk’s controversial Tesla cars to the metaverse of a seemingly down-to-earth Zuckerberg, may be a sign of the impending debacle for all these gurus and their virtual bubbles. Or it can be seen as one more phase of that misunderstanding that their condition as visionaries entails. Despite the criticism in the eyes of the duo of British directors, there is also a trace of realism, perhaps resignation, in their review of how current power is configured. “It is clear that, whatever happens, none of us are going to stop using the internet or telecommunications”, the two confess, precisely, on the other side of the screen. But, they consider, it never hurts for citizens to have a little more information about the tools they use on a daily basis.

