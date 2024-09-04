Home policy

Press Split

For the first time, Scholz speaks publicly about the election results in Thuringia and Saxony. He only says a few words about his SPD. © Kay Nietfeld/dpa

More than 30 percent in Thuringia and Saxony for the AfD: Chancellor Scholz gives three reasons why this is the case in his view.

Berlin – Growing uncertainty in times of upheaval, irregular migration, the war in Ukraine: these are the three issues to which Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) attributes the massive rise of the AfD, particularly in eastern Germany, and where he sees a need for action, at least in part. The AfD’s performance in the state elections in Thuringia and Saxony with more than 30 percent “depresses me greatly,” said Scholz at a citizens’ dialogue in Berlin.

“The fact that populism is now receiving so much support is not good. And now we all have to see what we are doing.”

The massive economic and social upheavals have unsettled many citizens, said the Chancellor. As an example, he cited the restructuring of the economy to reduce emissions of climate-damaging gases. When it comes to modernization, we must “prove through action that we can do it.” The federal government must now also show that it has the issue of irregular migration under control. “That is what I am trying to do.”

When it comes to the war in Ukraine, however, Scholz is not prepared to change his course. He wants to continue to support Ukraine with arms deliveries, but to act in a prudent manner as before. “This is an issue that needs to be discussed. But I also think that this is a question that also requires us to remain truthful. And I can say that I will stick to my prudent course, but a course of support.”

Disastrous SPD results

On Sunday, the SPD achieved its worst election results since 1990 in Saxony and Thuringia, with 7.3 and 6.1 percent respectively. The result in Thuringia is even the worst in a state election ever.

The Chancellor’s appearance at the Citizens’ Dialogue was the first time he answered questions about the election. On Monday, Scholz initially only commented on the matter in writing and described the SPD results as “bitter”. At the same time, he expressed relief that the “gloomy forecasts” according to which the SPD could have fallen below the five percent hurdle did not come to pass.

At the Citizens’ Dialogue, Scholz only said of the SPD’s results that he would have preferred better results for the election campaigners in Saxony and Thuringia. “They could have achieved more because they did really well. But we have to take note of that.” dpa