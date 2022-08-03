Glass, aluminum and plastic. These are some of the ingredients of solar panels that are becoming more and more common on the roofs of public buildings, companies, chalets and blocks of flats. Since 2018, the self-consumption boom has triggered the installation of photovoltaic panels.

In the last year, between 1,200 and 1,400 MW of electrical capacity assigned to solar panels were generated, far from the 623 MW of 2020, according to data from the Association of Renewable Energy Companies (Appa). For its part, the Spanish Photovoltaic Union (UNEF, the industry employer) refines the data further with 1,203 megawatts of installed capacity compared to 596 MW in 2020.

An important growth that helps in the decarbonization of the economy, but that scares with its future renewal. “Manufacturers ensure that their useful life is between 25 and 30 years,” responds Daniel Pérez, vice president of UNEF. Almost three decades of use that have not yet been completed, “sadly the boom has occurred in the last two years,” he adds.

“Manufacturers assure that the useful life of solar panels is between 25 and 30 years”

David Perez Vice President of the Spanish Photovoltaic Union

However, and unlike its sister wind power, “the industry is prepared for the recycling of this technology,” says Pérez. The blades of large wind turbines are, at the moment, a headache for the sector, but “here all the components are recyclable,” warns the vice president of UNEF.

interesting business



Solar panels are fully recyclable thanks to their composition, which is a combination of glass (78%), aluminum (10%), plastics (7%) and other metals such as silver (0.05%) or copper. “It is a very mechanized process,” says Pérez, although it is not entirely simple.

The first step is the removal of the panel’s aluminum frame, which is totally recyclable. Next, the glass is separated and after processing at more than 500ºC, the plastic that has not been removed evaporates. One of the last steps is to melt down the silicon wafers for reuse.

On other occasions, as UNEF explains, the technology is more advanced to be more efficient. This is the case at the Veolia photovoltaic panel recycling plant in Rousset (France), operational since 2018.

Solar panels are fully recyclable thanks to their composition, which is a combination of glass (78%), aluminum (10%) and plastics (7%).



In this factory, the connection box, cables and aluminum frame are first removed. Subsequently, the rest of the laminate is crushed and the resulting pieces are separated by size. In 2018, according to data provided by UNEF, this facility processed more than 1,500 tons of panels, reaching a recovery rate of 95% by weight.

A circular business and also very economical. The International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) estimates that recyclable materials in old solar modules would be worth €15 billion in recoverable assets by 2050.

Some calculations that Rystad Energy, a Norwegian consulting firm specializing in energy, gives more value by estimating that in 2035 the photovoltaic recycling industry can supply 8% of polysilicon, 11% of aluminum, 2% of copper and 21% of silver needed to meet the demand for these materials. “This recovery potential can relieve pressure on the mining sector,” reveals their study.

China would be, according to these investigations, the country that would accumulate the most tons in the middle of this century (between 13.5 and 20 million tons, approximately), followed by the United States, Japan, India and Germany.

no to landfill



However, the recycling of this technology, due to its limited development, is still not very developed. Despite this, the legislation is clear: “The panels in no case end up in the landfill,” clarifies UNEF.

The European Union has taken charge of this through Directive 2012/19 on Waste Electrical and Electronic Equipment (WEEE) and which in Spain translates into Royal Decree 110/2015.

This regulation requires 85% collection and 80% recycling of the materials present in a photovoltaic panel.