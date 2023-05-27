In mid-May, a girl organized a party in Madrid that was attended by 1,400 people. The girl is called Barbara, although on TikTok she is known as barby gant or, simply, and as she defines herself: “The girl with the Madrid plans”. She has 131,500 followers on TikTok and some of her videos are close to a million views. In them she recommends cafeterias, restaurants, cocktail bars, terraces, exhibitions or plans in the capital that she defines as “secret” or “clandestine”. If Barby Gant recommends a restaurant, she may have a hard time finding an available table for the next few weeks. If Barby Gant recommends a terrace on a Madrid roof, after a few weeks there will not be a pin. And if she recommends a funny place where they do something special—cinnamon rolls, a bagel New York style or a cronut (a mixture of croissant and donut) -, a queue of people will begin to form eager to try the fashionable product. The TikTok miracle. A few weeks ago, she set up her own plan: “It was an experiment, I wanted to measure my true convening power,” explains Gant, 29, to EL PAÍS, “and it was a great surprise: there were many stands to get tattoos, make up or comb your hair and a lot of experiences”.

Like Barby Gant’s profile, on social networks —especially on TikTok, but also on Instagram— there is a proliferation of accounts that invite you to discover (or rediscover) a city, to see it with different eyes and to experience it in a different way. They are not dedicated to newcomers, although some Erasmus students also come to them for inspiration. “Most of the people who follow me are from Madrid, and they write to me saying: ‘I can’t believe I’ve been here all my life and didn’t know about this place,’” explains Gant. The word “experience” seems to be the key: people no longer want to do things, they want to live experiences. “The videos that have gone viral on my channel are usually of two types: the first, when a plan is free, and the second, when it is about something out of the ordinary, something special and different: an experience,” she explains. . As an example, she gives a restaurant where, as in the Richard Curtis film in a matter of timediners dine completely in the dark, or a series of clandestine concerts that are organized on various rooftops in the city of Madrid and whose location the guests find out only 24 hours before.

@planesconbarbygant 👇🏽MORE info: ♨️ The only place in Madrid where the cookies are freshly baked as soon as you order them and the dough of each cookie is different 🥨 My favs: pretzel, marshmellow and cheesecake I also found the “Colombian” cookie very curious corn” (tastes like arepas) ☕️ They have a breakfast offer: coffee + cookie for €3.70 📍The site is called Bells Cookie and is located at C/Conde de Peñalver, 66. #Madrid #cookies #foodie ♬ slow hands – 😮‍💨😮‍💨😮‍💨

This boom of plans and offers within the city is not new to Martín López Cano. Just over a decade ago, this training journalist became unemployed. Naturally curious, he used to buy all the local newspaper supplements and kept small clippings with the most interesting plans in Madrid, whether they were restaurant openings or exhibitions. “My friends knew about it and they always asked me: ‘Hey, Martin, where can I go for dinner?’ or ‘What can I do this weekend? ”, he tells this newspaper. López thought of doing something with all that information and with the free time he had. And then a blog was opened: “I realized that at that time there was little such local information about the city on the internet,” he explains. he called it Different Madrid.

“I started writing reviews about sites that just opened. And, of course, since I had no competition, I channeled all the visits and that allowed me to grow very quickly”. Martín López recounts that, during those years, every time he featured a restaurant on his blog, it filled the reservations for a whole month. For him we are experiencing another internet cycle: first there were blogs and now, social networks. “He is simply communicating in another language and through other channels. What is undoubted is the number of people that a video on TikTok or Instagram can reach”, he explains. Different Madrid currently has 206,000 followers On Instagramand just over 6,700 in TikTok.

The growth of this type of search could be a pandemic response: “The pandemic played a super important role. In the end, after two years practically locked up, people took to making plans with great enthusiasm and left their homes wanting to do things, ”explains Gant. For Martín López Cano, the pandemic could have been an incubator for new projects that are now coming to light, but the real change in the way we experience leisure in cities, especially in the Spanish capital, took place long before: “With the liberalization of trade in 2012, the center of Madrid began to wake up on weekends. Before, leisure was closely related to nightlife and, suddenly, daylight gained ground”, explains López. “Suddenly, one Sunday morning there was life, shops, cafes and restaurants began to open and, later, the generational replacements also came. In the eighties he went out a lot. Now, young people don’t go out as much, they take better care of themselves and look for more plans to spend the whole day with”.

What does this interest say about us, the users? What are we looking for when trying to fill our lives with special, singular, original and different plans? “Experience is highly relevant throughout the marketing contemporary”, explained to EL PAÍS Beatriz García, a member of Metropolitan Observatory, a project that brings together various multidisciplinary groups in a space for reflection on the transformation phenomena that characterize contemporary metropolises today, based on the case of Madrid. “Surely you remember that celebrated and award-winning car advertisement that asked the consumer: ‘Do you like to drive?’ He was not appealing to the qualities of the car, but to the sensation of feeling the air entering through the window, to the illusion of freedom behind the wheel on a highway. What is sold is an experience, a sensory period of time.”

This same form of evasion now reaches us through social networks and is enhanced by the constant comparison between our lives and that of others and the inevitable fear of missing out on something. They also travel to our own cities in shorter periods of time, due to the job insecurity of young people and the lack of both time and economic resources: “Before, the travel experience allowed you to move to another place, to another culture , meet new people and live in conditions different from yours. The journey was considered a process of experience because it implied growth, development, often transformation. Now, explains Beatriz García, these experiential periods are encapsulated within our daily lives: “In this increasingly limited search for disconnection, especially within the maelstrom of the city, we seek that coffee not only be the coffee that shots before entering the office, but a kind of sensory experience, our moment”.

This accelerated consumption of experiences, raised to the nth power by the added speed of the huge offer on social networks, leads us to inhabit cities in a different way, not so much as citizens, but as tourists within our metropolis, checking the boxes of what we should do like in a gymkhana. As Beatriz García explains: “There is a permanent sale of novelty as novelty for being novelty, which is an important part of the capitalist production system and marketing”. The new replaces the old, the latest replaces the old, and the original replaces what we always used to do.

A terrace with views of Madrid’s skyscrapers. Artur Debat (Getty Images)

“And a curious paradox is created between the idea of ​​exclusivity (secret plans, unique plans, different plans) and, on the other hand, the standardization towards which tourism tends, which ends up offering the same thing in all the cities of the world”, Garcia continues. “In the end, we move in pre-made scenarios that are identical to those of any other place.” That exclusive plan of a classical music concert on a charming terrace in the center of your city happens at the same time in Paris or New York, and that coffee matcha of green color permeates the feeds half the world or, at least, half the world on Instagram.

Martín López is clear that he does not want to feed the monster of the algorithm and the city as a novelty and, in a certain way, he continues to see Different Madrid like that little blog that reported on local news for the local: “We seek to inform, not generate content, because we are a medium, not an account amateur, nor do we dedicate ourselves to this so that they invite us to a restaurant ”. Barby Gant, for her part, wants to think of her followers more as a community, in a speech that appeals to the loneliness that is felt differently in a big city full of people and to the possibilities of creating a true social network: “ I’m always pushing people to make plans alone and thus meet others. I also spend a lot of time creating groups of unknown people through Telegram, and I have met many people who have said: ‘Hey, I met this great group thanks to you’. Changing the way we inhabit our own city: that would be quite an experience.