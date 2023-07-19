The President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, warned that populism, on the rise both in Latin America and in Europe, constitutes a “risk for democracy”, and affirmed that, in order not to be victims of the “siren songs” of populists, Latin America must strengthen and promote democracy, build strong institutions, increase transparency, and offer reliable political platforms.

Regarding the EU-Celac Summit, which ended this Tuesday, Von der Leyen spoke exclusively with El Universal –a member of the Grupo de Diarios de América (GDA)–, and set as objectives to close trade agreements with Mexico, Chile and Mercosur, while spoke about the fight against transnational crime and competition with Russia and China in the Latin American market.

Beyond the obvious similarities between the regions, what is behind the European Union’s attempt to revive political dialogue with the countries of Latin America?

The European Union and the countries of Latin America and the Caribbean are natural partners. we share values, we face common challenges and we both prioritize sustainable and inclusive development. Our two regions are home to the largest number of democracies. We both defend the rule of law against the law of the strongest, openness and multilateralism against isolationism.

These similarities are something we need to cultivate, especially in today’s geopolitical world. We are already natural partners, but we have to become preferred partners. It is therefore of the utmost importance to strengthen our partnership, uphold the values ​​we hold dear and uphold our common vision of free, fair and democratic societies.

Did you stand firm after the Summit under the Global Gateway initiative?

The EU-Celac Summit marks a turning point in the relationship between our two regions. We have deep ties, but we want to build a stronger political and economic partnership. The interest exists, on both sides. This was already evident during my June visit to Brazil, Argentina, Chile and Mexico, and I know it is shared by many other countries in the region.

Global Gateway, Europe’s investment strategy to the world, will drive this strengthened partnership. The EU is already the largest investor in the region and during my June visit I announced that we would double EU funding for a Global Gateway investment agenda for Latin American partners to €10 billion and the Caribbean. This will be complemented by EU Member States and the private sector.

Are there specific projects?



From clean energy and transport, digital and healthcare, to education and research. These represent the priorities we have decided to work on together to build strong and diverse supply chains, create quality jobs locally, and improve livelihoods in our two regions. Nor should we forget the human and cultural ties that unite our regions. They are the foundation, not the ceiling, of what we can do together. We want a truly global partnership, including our civil society.

It is true that each country has its own process, but why is the EU moving faster with Chile than with Mexico?

Each negotiation has its own pace, indeed. As usual, substance is more important than speed. What is important is that both parties show the necessary political will and ambition for the negotiations to come to fruition. Chile and Mexico were two of our previous agreements, from the 2000s, and now we are modernizing these agreements and adapting them to new challenges. I see the same willingness on the Mexican side to conclude our negotiations, particularly after my meeting with President López Obrador.

Let’s talk frankly: do you see a free trade agreement between the EU and Mercosur coming into force no later than 2030?



Negotiations with Mercosur have been ongoing for more than two decades. However, I see a clear political will on both sides to conclude the EU-Mercosur Agreement. Now there is a real opportunity to reach the goal. The EU-Mercosur Agreement is, first of all, an instrument of cooperation and dialogue capable of sealing a strategic alliance between both regions. It is also a powerful engine of economic growth. The EU is already Mercosur’s leading trade and investment partner, as well as the largest foreign investor in this market.

What do they aspire to?



With the EU-Mercosur Agreement we can achieve much more. By removing barriers to trade, the Agreement will help us integrate and strengthen our value chains. Our industries will be encouraged to innovate and remain competitive, together, on the world stage. Diversification builds our resilience, making us stronger to withstand shocks and avoid damaging economic dependencies. It will foster a better business environment and make it easier to attract more foreign direct investment, creating more and better jobs and bringing prosperity to our citizens. Of course, The EU-Mercosur Agreement is also a platform to address common challenges, from climate action or deforestation to respect for labor rights.

We commit to intensify our cooperation with partners in Latin America and the Caribbean in the fight against organized crime

Europol and the European Monitoring Center for Drugs and Drug Addiction claim that organized crime organizations in Latin America pose a threat to EU security. How to face the challenge?



Organized crime is just one example of a common challenge where we can be much more effective by tackling it together. Therefore, we commit to intensify our cooperation with partners in Latin America and the Caribbean in the fight against organized crime and drug trafficking. We have already taken a number of important steps.

Which is it?



First, we hold dialogues on these issues, bilaterally with Colombia or Peru, for example, or in a regional format. The next meeting between the EU and the Latin American Committee for Internal Security will also allow for intensifying the dialogue on the matter. In second place, the EU is already working in operational terms with Latin American countries in various formats between law enforcement agencies and criminal justice institutions to fight against drug trafficking, in particular with successful operations coordinated at international level by Europol and Eurojust. And we hope that our new European Union Agency on Drugs will also play a bigger international role.

Are you working on other fronts together?



Our proposals to enter into international agreements with Ecuador, Brazil, Bolivia, Peru and Mexico to allow the exchange of personal data with Europol are also a step towards greater cooperation. Strengthening justice and security, while fully respecting the rule of law, will continue to be a central theme of cooperation between the two regions.

Both regions are facing the dangerous rise of populism, but in different contexts. Latin America is the most unequal region in the world, suffering from corruption, violations of fundamental freedoms, crime, insecurity and lack of access to justice; what is ammunition for the authoritarian forces. Is the EU concerned about the rise of populist governments in the region?



As you rightly pointed out, populism is on the rise in our two regions, which poses a risk of deterioration of our democracies. And although the contexts are different, democratic leaders on both sides of the Atlantic have a duty to strengthen and protect democracy, build strong institutions, increase transparency and accountability, and provide trusted political platforms for our citizens, so that they do not fall victim to the “siren songs” of populists, who only look back, reject change and take advantage of fears.

What keys should democratic governments take into account to meet the needs of their citizens?



We need to work to ensure transitions are fair and inclusive. This means protecting citizens from its potential negative impacts by proposing sound social policies to reduce socioeconomic disparities, promote job creation and ensure access to quality education and healthcare. This effort is at the core of our partnership with the countries of Latin America and the Caribbean and was undoubtedly one of the topics we discussed extensively during our Summit. We will explore how Global Gateway can best support these efforts.

The second part of our response must be to show that democracy can guarantee the security of our citizens. This means reinforcing our fight against organized crime and corruption. But it is also fundamental to safeguard our world order and defend the principles of international law, sovereignty and territorial integrity, which are directly related to our security.

This is why the European response to Russia’s aggressive war on Ukraine has been so energetic. The Russian invasion violated basic principles of international law and the Charter of the United Nations, that European, Latin American and Caribbean countries hold in high esteem.

And what do you think of the growing presence of Russia and China in Latin America? They have signed agreements worth millions of dollars with various countries…



We do not seek an exclusive relationship with our partners. We understand your interest in diversifying relationships. It is a way to increase resilience and promote economic security. It is up to the countries of Latin America and the Caribbean to assess what is best for them and which associations are more in line with their values, preferences, economic interests and models of society.

In a scenario of fierce international competition and bidding battles, special attention must be paid to the long-term consequences of certain proposals, be it in the environmental, financial or social field, which may give rise to potentially harmful economic dependencies. For this reason the offer in Europe, through Global Gateway, is different. It is based on trust, transparency and a partnership between equals. Global Gateway investments are accompanied by the highest environmental and social standards, and with maximum transparency, without conditions. Our offer for the association between the two regions respects people and the planet and reinforces peace and prosperity.

