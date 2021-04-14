Dubai (Reuters) markets are closed Major stocks in the Gulf On the rise, today, Wednesday, with the rise in oil prices thanks to a revised forecast of demand for crude, while the Egyptian Stock Exchange was affected by the selling of the leading stocks. The International Energy Agency expected the balance of demand and global oil supplies in the second half of the year, and said that producers may then need to pump an additional two million barrels per day to meet the expected demand. Brent crude futures rose $ 1.01, equivalent to 1.59 percent, to $ 64.68 a barrel by 12.41 GMT.

The main index in Saudi Arabia surpassed earlier losses to close, up 0.1 percent to 9,848 points, supported by an increase of 0.8 percent for Al-Rajhi Bank and a 2 percent rise in Riyad Bank. But the losses of the petrochemical producer Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC) and the share of Almarai, the largest dairy company in the Gulf, limited the index’s gains with the expiration of the right to cash distribution for the two shares.

In the Dubai market, the index rose 0.2% to 2570 points, supported by the advance of Emirates NBD Bank, 2.2%. Abu Dhabi’s index rose 0.3 percent to 6,039 points, with First Abu Dhabi Bank’s shares advancing, 0.7 per cent, while Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank closed the session up 1 per cent.

In Qatar, the index advanced 1.2 percent to 10605 points, after suffering losses for two sessions, led by Qatar Islamic Bank, which gained 2.7 percent. The Bahrain market index rose 0.3 percent to 1,473 points, and the Kuwait Stock Exchange index rose 0.3 percent to 6,517 points. While the MSM index fell 0.1 percent to 3,714 points.

Outside the Gulf region, the leading stock index in Egypt fell 1.9 percent to record 10,116 points, with 29 of its 30 stocks falling. Stock market data showed that Egyptian investors were net sellers of shares.