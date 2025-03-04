A 8.8 percent of adolescents He says he suffered some kind of sexual violence committed by another minor in the last year, according to the survey of the Grevia For its report ‘sexual victimization in adolescence: a national study from perspective … of Spanish youth ‘. One in three sexual aggressors in group is a minor, according to another analysis of group sexual violence carried out by the Ministry of Interior. And there is more.

About half (45 percent) of victims of this type of crimes committed in Spain in 2023 were minor. And if we put the magnifying glass, 23 percent of attacked minors are between 13 and 17 years old. The majority made in digital environments: diffusion of sexual content without consent, manipulation of intimate photos, pressure to send private images or ‘Child-Grooming’ (sexual harassment of minors and pedophilia) on the Internet.

All this is collected in ‘Sexual violence among adolescents: challenges and public policies’, of the childhood platform with data from the Department of Interior, which was presented on Wednesday in Madrid. Specialized and collective entities demand this 8-M an improvement of sexual affective education content and alert the boom among minors.

They ask to improve the law

Yesterday, the Luz Casanova Foundation (education and protection of childhood and adolescence) and Edelvoves Foundation (victims of gender violence) forged an alliance to promote awareness of teachers, families and students of primary, secondary, FP and Baccalaureate.

Reports and platforms coincide with the need to reformulate the norms that regulate these educational contents, such as the Organic Law of Integral Protection to Children and Adolescents against Violence (Lopivi), to detect these violence.

María Ángeles López (Edelvoves) explained that “only from school, from education, inappropriate behaviors can be corrected and society transforms.” And he regretted that the Lopivi “in many cases is applied when the damage has already occurred and, sometimes, when it is already irreparable.”

The report of the Infancy Platform also proposes that there are communities that do not have programs for the prevention of sexual violence in adolescents and where there are, they are not rigorously evaluated.