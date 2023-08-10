stock movements

The pan-European Stoxx 600 index rose 0.8 percent at the close, hitting its highest level in a week and rising for the second consecutive session.

US inflation rose modestly in July as the cost of goods, including used cars, fell.

The consumer price index rose 3.2 percent in the twelve months through July, missing expectations for a 3.3 percent increase in a Reuters poll of economists.

The data boosted hopes that inflation will subside in the world’s largest economy, which could allow the US central bank not to raise interest rates next month.

The index of real estate companies sensitive to interest rate movement rose 1.6%, while the index of personal and household goods companies led the gainers, up 2.2%, after China lifted pandemic-related restrictions on mass tourism to more countries, which may indicate a boom in the tourism sector.

Luxury goods company LVMH, now Europe’s largest company by value, rose 3.4 percent, pushing the French blue-chip index up 1.5 percent.

The travel and tourism sector index increased 1.5 percent.