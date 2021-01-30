A solar plant in the foreground and wind power turbines in the background.

This week the first renewables auction of a new stage was held in Spain that is presumed definitive to achieve the decarbonisation objectives. Both the fourth vice president and minister for the Ecological Transition, Teresa Ribera, as your Secretary of State for Energy, Sara aagesen, they consider it key to that endeavor pursued in the National Integrated Energy and Climate Plan (Pniec). A lot has been written about said auction and the expected impact on the economy and employment, the hacking of speculation and the massive influx of investors, among them the large electricity companies that had scorned them in the previous model and new interested players have been highlighted. . Possibly now it remains, as the sectoral associations claim, to advance in the differentiation of projects, that there is no competition between the different technologies and the reserve for small and innovative projects, and thus complete an energy model with the desired and appropriate renewable mix. May all be welcome.

Meanwhile, the World Economic Forum (telematic) has been held in Davos, where the evolution of the main fronts is reviewed. Although last year was, in general, to forget due to the pandemic, in the energy field it leaves a series of milestones, which mark conclusive trends: fossil fuels staggered before the collapse of energy demand, while renewable energies reached new heights ; the electric vehicle market grew by a third and investments in energy transition exceeded half a trillion dollars, with a growth of 9% year-on-year.

In the first point, despite the fact that world energy demand fell by 5% due to the aforementioned crisis, renewable generation soared 7% and solar and wind installations for the first time exceeded 200 gigawatts (GW), according to the International Energy Agency (IEA), which highlights that the oil and gas industry had one of its worst years. This circumstance was reflected in the fact that it amplified the volatility of the sector’s stock market values ​​due to the increase in economic risks. This led to asset depreciation and bankruptcies in the industry. As a result, the traditional energy sector had great difficulty in retaining investors, while clean energy companies became the new giants, with four large renewables companies (NextEra, Enel, Iberdrola and Orsted) whose market capitalization exceeded the oil companies.

Wind and solar energy have also become the cheapest source of new generation of energy in countries that represent three quarters of the world’s population. Investments in the energy transition withstood the impact of the pandemic during the year and reached 501.3 billion dollars (about 414 billion euros) in 2020, with a growth of 9% compared to 2019, according to BloombergNEF, whose statistics show that Spain It was the most attractive non-subsidy market alone in Europe, with 2.9 GW ordered in 2020, four times more than in 2019 and well ahead of Germany and Italy, with 297 GW and 285 GW. Renewables attracted $ 303.5 billion (€ 250 billion), driven by record solar installations and a growing portfolio of offshore wind projects.

Likewise, capacity grew at the fastest rate since 2016 and solar and wind installations reached a world record of 203 GW compared to 179 GW in 2019. Photovoltaic solar energy accounted for 132 GW of that deployment, giving a takeoff in solar energy on roof, which had the highest growth. The same can be said of the advancement of batteries, the cost of which has been conveniently lowered.

Electric recharge

On the other hand, global sales of electric vehicles reached 2.8 million in 2020, with a year-on-year growth of 33%. Almost half of those sales came in China, with 1.3 million units. In Europe, they increased 114%, reaching 1.2 million units, and the North American market has been recovering after the economic recession, although it is still far behind China and Europe, with 348,000 units. Globally, there were 10 million electric vehicles and 1.7 million public charging points at the end of 2020.

Investments in electric vehicles and charging infrastructure broke new records and increased 28% globally. Electrified transport was the second largest sector in the energy transition, attracting € 115 billion. With rising sales, investors have turned to electric vehicle companies like Tesla, which entered the S&P 500 Index as the sixth largest company, outperforming the capitalizations of the largest auto firms.

Precisely, the Anfac automobile employer has presented 16 measures to promote the deployment of public access electric recharging infrastructures in Spain. Currently, it has a network of less than 8,500 accessible points, which in its opinion places Spain at the bottom of Europe, 10 points below the EU average. Given this, the association chaired by José Vicente de los Mozos calls for “a joint and determined action of the entire electromobility ecosystem and the cooperation of public powers.”