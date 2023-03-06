Paris (AFP) – The authors object to artificial intelligence (AI) companies that use their images to generate content, but the legal battle will be tough, since both in the United States and in Europe, the law favors AI.

However, lawyers think that legislation can evolve.

In the United States, three artists sued against Stable Diffusion, Midjourney and DeviantArt.

For its part, the Getty photographic agency filed a complaint against Stable Diffusion.

The complainants they object to the right of AI companies to use text or images for the “learning” of their programs.

In Europe, a 2019 European directive authorizes the right to deep exploration, known as “data mining”, even on content protected by copyright, if it is publicly accessible.

Unless the owner of the rights expressly opposes it.

“This exception to copyright, designed to allow the development of these technologies, had gone relatively unnoticed,” said Charles Bouffier of the Racine studio in France.

The difficulty lies in ensuring that the authors’ opposition is respected.

For Pierre Pérot, from the August Debouzy studio, located in Paris, it will be difficult to know if a work was used in the apprenticeship phase.

A style

Regarding the contents that are generated, the legal status is delicate.

Is it a forgery, especially if an AI user commissioned a work “in the style” of an author or to imitate a logo?

Both European and American law only recognize a forgery when a specific work is copied.

“Neither one genre nor one style can be protected by copyright,” explained Eric Barbry of the Racine studio.

Instead, if the source of a generated image is clearly recognized, the issue may arise.

In Europe, there is a redoubt that can protect artists copied by AI technologies, as the notion of “free riding” penalizes “looting” the efforts of others.







Another issue raised by the rise of these technologies is the commercial use of content.

The lawyers estimate that an AI is not the owner, author or responsible.

“AIs explain in their general conditions that it is the user who is responsible for the use they will make of the content,” Pérot said. “There is nothing that prevents its commercialization,” he added.

From this derives the question of whether it should be specified that the product comes from the use of AI. The future European directive on this technology could stipulate an obligation of transparency.

“It’s going to be hard for AI users to present themselves as full authors,” Barbry confirmed.

No court in Europe has ruled on the issue, but in the United States, the Copyright Office has refused to grant rights to an AI-generated comic.

The example of the photos

“This is the approach that European courts could take. With one caveat,” Pérot said, “when the user has played a significant role.”

The expert cites the case of ‘Space Opera Theatre’, an image generated by an AI that won a contest in September. Its producer spent 80 hours threading the instructions together and tweaking the result.

Jason M. Allen's art was an award-winning image that sparked controversy, titled "Théâtre D'opéra Spatial" ("Space Opera Theater"), made with Midjourney—an AI that can produce detailed images with prompts.



In this way, AI products would fall into the same category as photography, which was considered a tool product and not a work until a 2011 EU Court of Justice ruling recognized the “creative choices” made by users. photographers.