Although prices were exaggerated in this way as a joke, these comments clearly reflected the “big bill” for winter clothes in the Egyptian markets last year.

While the “unpleasant” news is that the current season may witness more varying increases, reaching 25 percent, under the weight of inflationary pressures that are widely imposing themselves on the markets.

These pressures lead to an increase in the prices of production inputs, along with the crisis of currency availability and the current gap between the price of the dollar against the pound in the official market and the parallel market, and the repercussions of external shocks on the local scene in Egypt, especially the consequences of the war in Ukraine on the emerging economies in which it bears. The citizen is subjected to extensive additional burdens.

In this context, Mohamed Abdel Salam, head of the ready-made garments and home furnishings industry chamber at the Federation of Egyptian Industries, said in exclusive statements to the “Eqtisad Sky News Arabia” website that winter clothing prices in Egypt will witness an increase this season by up to 25 percent, compared to the prices of the year. the past.

In exclusive statements to the “Eqtisad Sky News Arabia” website, Abdel Salam attributes this increase to the decline in the exchange rate of the pound against the US dollar, and to the rise in the prices of raw materials and production requirements, which leads to an increase in the cost.

In the official market, the US dollar records a relatively stable rate of less than 31 pounds per dollar (30.9 pounds), while there is a wide gap between the official price and the price in the parallel market, where the dollar trades – according to what currency trading pages on social media platforms show – within the limits of… 40 pounds.

While the Egyptian market is witnessing a wide gap in the exchange rates of the dollar between the official market and the parallel market, the latest estimates from “Fitch Solutions” indicate a possible devaluation of the Egyptian currency during the coming period (it said that it would be in the range of 19.9 percent, so that the dollar would record a level approximately equal to its current value in the market). The equivalent is between 38 and 40 pounds.

Market stagnation

The head of the Chamber of Readymade Clothes and Furnishings at the Federation of Industries expects demand rates to be affected, as the rise in winter clothing prices will in turn affect citizens’ demand as purchasing power declines significantly, which may create a state of stagnation in the Egyptian markets.

The clothing and footwear group recorded an increase of (0.8 percent), in light of the increase in the prices of the textile group by (1.9 percent), the ready-made clothing group by (0.6 percent), and the shoe group by (1.2 percent), in the month of August compared to the month of July, according to data from the Central Mobilization Agency. General Statistics.

The same data shows that prices rose 1.6 percent in August on a monthly basis, down from 1.9 percent in July and 2.08 percent in June.

Statistics Authority data showed that the prices of food and beverages rose by 71.9 percent on an annual basis, with the prices of meat and poultry increasing by 97 percent, vegetables by 98.4 percent, and fish and seafood by 86 percent. Tobacco prices also increased by 57.6 percent.

Preparing for the winter clothing season comes at a time when the new school year begins, which causes Egyptian families the usual great stress at the beginning of the season.

Public finances in Egypt have been facing widespread pressure for years, in parallel with the foreign currency shortage crisis, and with the Egyptian pound losing about half its value against the dollar since March 2022.

In this context, the Director of the Vision Center for Economic Studies, Dr. Bilal Shuaib, says that Egyptians are facing inflationary pressures with the rise in prices of goods and services, noting that before the year 2022, the average inflation rates were under 5 percent compared to the last three years.

▪ The annual inflation rate in Egypt jumped last August, higher than expected, to an unprecedented level of 37.4 percent, compared to 36.5 percent in July.

▪ This was driven by the significant increase in food prices, which amounted to 71.4 percent on an annual basis, according to data shown by the Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics in Egypt.

▪ Inflation also recorded unprecedented levels during the previous two months, reaching 36.5 percent in July and 35.7 percent in June.

Raw materials

Shuaib explains that the rise in global prices and the increase in fuel prices are factors that have a major impact on the main raw materials involved in production, and although Egypt is one of the countries that has a long history in the textile industry and the ready-made clothing industry, most of the raw materials, whether threads, Or the accessories used in the manufacture of ready-made clothes are partly imported from abroad.

The director of the Roya Center for Studies, in exclusive statements to the “Eqtisad Sky News Arabia” website, continues: The rise in the prices of global production inputs has consequently led to an increase in the prices of the final product, and the rise in wage rates for workers in ready-made garment factories and the textile sector is also among the factors that have led to an increase in Prices, and therefore that increase will be charged and passed on to the final consumer.

▪ Significant growth in the money supply over the past two years has prompted rapid price jumps and three devaluations since March 2022.

▪ The central bank said that core inflation, which excludes volatile goods such as food and fuel, fell slightly to 40.4 percent from 40.7 percent in July and 41 percent in June.

Shuaib confirms that the average price increase in winter clothing this year will not be less than 25 percent compared to what it was in the winter of 2022, noting that the increase in inflation rates, with the dollar crisis, manufacturers resorting to the black market to provide it, and the high costs of shipping, fuel, and raw materials, was natural. Prices may witness such increases.

He also points out the weak purchasing power of citizens in the face of rising prices, which determines the extent to which members of society are able to pay the value of the required commodity. He explains that there are some major sectors that may have less impact, such as ready-made garments and children’s clothing factories, due to the setting of priorities on the part of citizens.