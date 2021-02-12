Set of soda cans. Unsplash

Two of the tax increases approved by the Government are already noticeable in the price of the shopping basket. Specifically, the rise in VAT on sugary drinks and the tax on insurance premiums added one tenth to the January CPI, which stood at 0.5% in January (one tenth less than the data advanced by the INE at the end of the month). If taxes had been kept unchanged, the inflation rate would have stood at 0.4%, according to the data detailed this Friday by the statistical agency.

The INE offers two series to follow the evolution of the CPI. The general series and the series at constant taxes. Making the comparison between the two, the impact that the two tax increases, which appear in the General State Budgets that came into effect on January 1, have had on prices. These two fiscal novelties contribute one tenth to the rise in inflation in January, according to the INE data, since in the series with constant taxes the CPI stands at 0.4% in January and in the general one, which it does include increases, at 0.5%.

As for sugary drinks, the VAT they support went from 10% to 21% on January 1. The executive maintains that the objective is to promote healthier habits, and hopes to raise about 300 million euros annually. The rise in this tax has affected the sale of these products in supermarkets, although consumption in bars and restaurants continues to be taxed at 10% so as not to harm restaurants. The fact is that its inclusion is noticeable in the CPI data. Thus, the category of soft drinks registered a rise of 10.2% in January compared to the same month of the previous year, a rate 8.7 points above that of December. Meanwhile, in the series with constant taxes, the rise in January remains at 0.8%. This means that the rate of the group of goods where soft drinks are included, that of Food and Non-Alcoholic Beverages, stands at 1.4% in the series at constant taxes and 1.7% in the general one.

Less noticeable is the rise from 6% to 8% of the tax on insurance premiums, which can translate, in the case of a car to third parties, in an increase of about six euros a year or about four in the case of insurance Home. Thus, the inflation rates of insurance related to housing (+ 2.9%), those related to health (+ 5.2%) and those of motor vehicles (-1.3%) maintain their rates the same in the general series and in the constant tax series. However, the category “other insurance”, which includes civil liability, death or those contracted for electronic devices, for example) goes from a rate of 1.1% in the series to constant taxes to one of 3% in the general series. With this, the group in which insurance is included, that of Other Goods and Services, gains one tenth in the general series, up to 1.1%, compared to the one that maintains constant taxes, which remains at 1 %.

Rise of the light

In any case, what had the greatest impact on the return to positive inflation rate in January, after nine negative months due to the pandemic, was the sharp rise in electricity. In January there was one of the worst cold waves on record, which for several days put the wholesale price of electricity at maximum levels, close to 90 euros per megawatt / hour. Although later, at the end of the month, it fell to very low prices, and although these fluctuations are not fully reflected in the household bill – consumption is only a third of the bill – the balance was up. According to the INE, the price of electricity rose 15.1% compared to the same month last year. The rate is almost 10 percentage points above that of December. The rise leads the group that includes electricity, Housing, to climb from a negative rate of -0.1% in December to one of 3.2% in January.

Other energy products have had a different behavior. Thus, energy products for the home decreased compared to the same month of 2020, such as natural gas (-3.9%), butane (-0.1%) and other fuels (-22.7%), and related to transport, gasoline (-7.2%) and diesel (-11.4%). However, they contribute positively to the increase in the CPI rate, because they all have upward trajectories, that is, the negative rates recorded in January are less negative than those recorded in December and in previous months, when the effects of the crisis derived from the pandemic were felt more harshly. In fact, the transport group that includes gasoline and diesel recorded a rate of -3.2%, compared to -4.4% in December.