CIRSA presents results with two faces. THE GIANT OF THE GAME SECTOR EBITDA increases 10% and 8% sales, but suffer a 85% decrease in the net result. The reason: while the business grows in divisions and geographies, the cost of debt due to the increase in interest rates and a higher tax expense shrinks the final benefit of the Blackstone controlled organization.

The Catalan company made public its results of 2024 after already progressing last week. The year resulted in a turnover of 2,150 million euros, 8% more than the 1,990 million of 2023, and an Ebitda of 699.3 million, 10.9% more than the 630.1 million of the previous year.

The group celebrates an improvement in quarter to quarter. “The solid performance of our results reflects the rigorous implementation of our strategy, focusing on the markets and business areas in which we have a leadership position”points out the executive president of CIRSA, Joaquim Agut.

However, business progress does not translate into an improvement in the final result. Debt costs (essentially bonds) and a higher tax payment for the purchase of the company Total bets and accounting effects carry the net profit from 80 million to 12.6 million euros. In addition, Blackstone distributed a dividend of another 200 million euros.

Company sources argue that the chosen financial model- in which the bonds and their interests are the form of financing- lead to these data and that their reference index to measure performance is Ebitda.

Therefore, The liability remains 3.8 times Ebitda up to 2,638 million euros. At the end of 2023, the net debt was 2,248 million euros, 3.6 times the Ebitda. The climb, they explain, is due to the acquisition of total bet and the dividend of 200 million issued to refinance a series of bonds issued. If not for both operations, the ratio would have descended until 3.5 times.

The clearest way to reduce this metric: the organization’s IP, since a good part of the funds raised would be destined to reduce debt. On this, CIRSA notes that the jump to the markets continues to be an option and its execution “and more specifically potential dates” will depend on market conditions.

CIRSA’s business

By divisions, Spain still represents 48.7% of the firm’s Ebitda. Panama is the second market (13%) and is followed by Colombia (9.4%), Mexico (7.9%) and Italy (7.6%).

The Casinos Business Unit increased operating income by 4% to 968 million euros and Ebitda’s margin remains stable at 41.9%. Last year the operational result was 405.6 million euros.

Meanwhile, the business of Slots In Spain, it registered a turnover of 414.2 million euros 4.8% more and Ebitda amounted to 190.7 million euros.

Meanwhile, the division on-line – where Cirsa has deposited a good part of the growth efforts- achieved a sales rise of 29.1% to 420.3 million euros. The Ebitda margin rose to 20.3% and stood in an operational result of 85.2 million euros.