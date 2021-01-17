Goats in a farm in Toledo last January 11, during the snowstorm. ASAJA / Europa Press

In recent months, the prices of the main raw materials for animal feed on world markets have experienced a spectacular increase, with rises between 20% and 50%. Despite the discrete rise in prices at origin of national cereal production, the average prices of animal feed for farmers have registered increases between 12% and 14% depending on the use of one or other raw materials. The highest have been registered in poultry due to the greater use of soybeans and corn with increases of around 15% and less in cattle or pigs, with an average of 10%. Spending on feed represents between 60% and 70% of production costs.

This cost situation, the livestock sectors denounce, adds to the problems suffered in recent months by the pandemic, with low prices and falling demand and, finally, by the supply price strategy launched by the large groups of distribution, so they risk the closure of farms.

From the feed manufacturers, its general director, Jorge de Saja considers that the current scenario has been the result of the combination of different factors, such as the greater Chinese demand, the existence of stocks shorts and the measures adopted by different countries, such as Argentina or Russia, limiting sales abroad or applying export tariffs. In the sector’s media, the rise in the prices of raw materials in foreign markets is fundamentally associated with the speculative actions of investment funds. In the case of China, record soybean imports are expected with 100 million tonnes representing 30% of world production and 20 million tonnes of corn as a result of its strategy to recover the pig herd decimated in the last two years by African swine fever. The result of all this has been an average increase in soybean prices by 50%, from 350 to 495 euros per ton, from 40% in corn, which has risen from 175 to 248 euros per ton, or 29% in soft wheat from 195 to 252 euros. Colza climbs almost 46%, from 230 to 335 euros, sunflower almost 53% and barley 26%.

Spain has one of the most important livestock herds in the European Union and an average cereal production of about 23 million tons. In the 2019 campaign, with a harvest of 27 million tons, production was four million tons of corn, seven million tons of soft wheat and 12 million tons of barley, compared to a demand for animal feed of 26 millions of tons. This situation means that the industry has a strong external dependence on raw materials for the manufacture of animal feed which, in a campaign with a short harvest such as that of 2019, reached an import of only cereals of 17 million tons, nine of corn and 5 , 4 of common wheat, to which another almost six million tons of soybeans were added.

The livestock sector hopes that the situation will be redirected with good corn and soybean crops in Brazil and Argentina and with an increase in plantings in the United States. Otherwise, the sector fears a sharp reduction in farms and censuses, especially in laying poultry. This subsector has 1,000 farms and a production of more than a billion dozen eggs, in addition to the 5,500 farms dedicated to raising chickens and other species with a production of 1.7 million tons of meat.