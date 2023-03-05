Christine Lagarde (Paris, 1956) is one of the most powerful women in the world and knows perfectly well that one word from her is enough to condition the life of the markets. It was demonstrated by her predecessor, the Italian Mario Draghi, with the already historic ‘whatever it takes’ (we will do whatever it takes…) that managed to save the euro that summer of 2012, and now it’s her turn. She claims to be willing to do whatever it takes to combat runaway inflation (8.5%). “He is a monster that we will hit until he drops to our 2% goal,” she warns EL CORREO.

Related News



Related News



He does so in Madrid, in the first exclusive interview he has given to a Spanish newspaper since he became president of the European Central Bank (ECB) on November 1, 2019. He arrived in Frankfurt from Washington, where he took the reins of the Monetary Fund International (IMF) between 2011 and 2019. It warns of the enormous uncertainty generated by the war and confirms that the feared escalation of interest rates, now at 3% -levels not known since the fall of Lehman Brothers fifteen years ago-, It has come to stay for a good season. Even when? No getting your fingers caught. He has to go “meeting by meeting”, game by game. The next one is played in Frankfurt, in the Governing Council of the ECB on March 16.

– Will rates go up another half a point, to 3.5%?

– It is very likely that we will increase interest rates by 50 basis points. This was a decision that we indicated at our last monetary policy meeting in February and all the numbers that we are seeing in the last few days confirm that such an increase is very, very likely.

– The ECB continues to play a crucial role in an increasingly turbulent context. Is the spirit of the famous ‘whatever it takes’ that Draghi baptized still alive?

– Yes, definitely. And we will do whatever it takes to get inflation back to 2%. Mario was facing a different situation and it was another time. That message was in high demand and had an immediate impact. Now, our action is more sustained, lasting, because inflation is a monster that we have to hit to keep it at 2%.

– Inflation, especially core inflation, continues to skyrocket. Are the ECB measures not giving the expected results?

– First of all, I would like to point out that headline inflation has dropped in recent months and will continue to drop in the coming months. Core inflation, which in the euro zone excludes energy and food, is too high. In Spain, where this indicator also includes processed foods, it is 7.7%. The direction is clear: we must continue taking the necessary measures to return inflation to 2%. And we will.

– What horizon have you set for deciding whether to change pace and moderate interest rate rises? At the pre-summer meeting, perhaps? At the end of this year?

– We depend on the data. Many governors are suggesting, predicting, giving their opinion and personal analysis. As ECB President, I have to focus on decision-making, for which you have to take data into account. These include our economic projections, the latest figures or the impact of our measures over time. And, of course, also the opinions of all the governors in the Governing Council. What I am sure of is that we will return to the 2% target in the medium term, and that we will do so with decision and determination.

Related News



– Many experts are already talking that rates will increase to 4% and they do not even rule out that they will continue to rise in 2024… What is your ceiling?

– The ECB does not have a ceiling, but a 2% target, which is the medium-term inflation target; which for us defines price stability. Like I said, I can’t say how far they will go. I know that they will be superior to the current ones and that we must continue working because we cannot claim victory. We are making progress, but we still have work to do.

– Governments are warning that this dynamic of interest rate hikes could make recovery extremely difficult. They are worried?

– My main concern is inflation. We don’t want to bankrupt the economy. That is not our goal. Our goal is to control inflation. And for that, as a central bank, our main tool is raising interest rates. When interest rates rise, demand slows down and prices are contained. For now, the economy is resilient, employment is robust, and unemployment is the lowest it’s ever been.

hinder recovery



– Families are suffering a lot from inflation. They suffer from it on their electricity bill, in the shopping cart… Should governments give more public aid or lower taxes?

– I know that people are suffering from inflation, particularly the most vulnerable and most exposed people, low-income pensioners. At the ECB we believe that government support should be directed at these vulnerable people. And that it must be temporary. When the situation improves, when energy prices come down, when food prices stabilize, then governments should be in a position to withdraw support. The measures, moreover, must be designed in a way that encourages people to save energy, not to spend as if energy had no price.

– What is your message to the millions of Spanish families who have variable-rate mortgage loans and are suffering from the rise in the Euribor?

– Mortgages with variable rates are a double-edged sword. When the rate is very low, you benefit from lower payments, but when they go up, as they have to to control inflation, then the monthly payments go up. I believe that many banks are prepared to negotiate and soften the burden suffered by families over time. Banks want to do this because they know that when inflation is under control, interest rates will eventually come down, and they don’t want non-performing loans on their balance sheets.

– In Spain, the minority part of the Government is demanding a cap on variable mortgages to mitigate the rises. Do you think this measure is feasible?

It is a relationship between borrowers and lenders. I’m sure many banks are prepared to review the terms and are prepared to smooth out repayments over time. And not because they are philanthropists. Don’t get me wrong. Banks have their legitimate business and are part of the solution. It is in your interest not to have delinquent loans and to have borrowers with good credit.

– Banks are earning billions thanks to rate hikes but in Spain, for example, they still do not remunerate customer deposits.

– Again we are talking about a relationship between the bank and its customers. When interest rates increase, when the cost of borrowing increases, it is clear that the remuneration of deposits can also be discussed and increased.

recession risk



– The high salaries of bankers have returned to the center of controversy. Should they take them down?

– It is not up to the ECB to make those decisions. However, there is a reputational part of this type of decision that bank managers should not miss.

– A few years ago, the pressure was maximum for bank mergers to take place at a European level. Do you still believe that it is necessary for them to take place, even within Spain?

– I think that the main thing we have to do as a central bank is to work with the European Commission so that the obstacles that may be preventing consolidation processes are removed. Restrictions that prevent banks from creating synergies, being more competitive and better financing families and companies must be removed. Our job is to help remove those obstacles. The banks job is to decide how they want to organize their business. They are the ones who decide if they want to merge or not.

– The latest macro forecasts from institutions such as the European Commission are more optimistic than expected. Do you share this optimism?

– We will publish our own projections in two weeks, so I will tell you then. But I am confident that headline inflation will come down in 2023, although core inflation will be high in the short term. I also expect somewhat better economic growth than the stagnation of the last quarter of 2022. But, in any case, we are going to update the projections in two weeks and that is when we will publish the numbers.

– However, especially as a result of the war, the geopolitical situation is very complicated. Is the risk of a recession real or has it already disappeared?

– ECB forecasts do not include a recession in 2023. We see positive growth and increased activity throughout this year. But it is true that there is enormous uncertainty. A little over a year ago we would never have imagined that we would have a war right on the doorstep of Europe. What will happen in the coming months is uncertain.

– Are you afraid that problems with national risk premiums will reappear with the progressive withdrawal of stimuli?

– We are analyzing it very carefully. At the moment, we are not seeing sudden movements or fears that could lead to unwanted increases in the risk premium. We are very vigilant and I think we have the necessary tools to deal with those risks if they arise. And if necessary, we will use them.