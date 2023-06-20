The debt of the Public Administrations continues at record levels but in April it managed to contain the rise experienced for four consecutive months. The indebtedness of the administrations as a whole registered a decrease of 0.57% compared to March, which represents some 9,000 million euros, reaching 1.526 trillion, around 112% of GDP.

The data published this Tuesday by the Bank of Spain indicate that public debt has grown by 5.6% (some 81,000 million euros) since April last year as a result of higher expenses due to measures to alleviate the consequences of the war Ukraine as the rise in energy and food prices.

Despite this high indebtedness, the data published this Tuesday represents a decrease of 9,000 million compared to March when the all-time high was reached with 1.53 trillion euros. It also means moderating the weight of indebtedness over GDP from the 113.2% registered at the end of 2022. The forecasts that the Government sent to Brussels in its Stability Plan indicate that the debt will close this year at 111.9%, practically the same level that has marked in the month of April.

The Bank of Spain was more optimistic yesterday with its forecasts and projected that the public debt will be reduced to 109.7% this year. It will continue to be cut -according to his calculations- to 107.4% in 2024 but in 2025 it will rise again to 108% of GDP without a fiscal adjustment plan.

The drop in debt in April is due above all to the moderation of debt both by the State and by the autonomous communities, which had registered continuous increases in the previous four months. However, the debt of the city councils rises slightly and that of the Social Security is maintained.

Specifically, the State debt reached 1.356 trillion in April, which represents a decrease of about 7,500 million euros (-0.54%) in one month. Of course, in one year the State debt has grown by 92,000 million, 7.2%, mainly due to the aid from the anti-crisis package.

On the side of the communities, they reduced their debt in April by 698 million euros (-0.2%) to reach 321,500 million debt. At an annual level, the CCAAs today have an accumulated debt 3.5% higher than that of a year ago.

The city councils registered a debt of 23,403 million euros, 1.6% more than the previous month and 4.2% more than a year ago.

And the Social Security indebtedness remained stable at very high rates in April compared to March, with 106,170 million euros, only two million less than a month earlier, but 7% more than a year ago. This rise is due, as explained by the Bank of Spain, to the loans granted by the State to the Social Security Treasury to finance its budgetary imbalance and finance pensions.