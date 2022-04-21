With the rising cost of materials, the administrations know what cost they start contracting a work with, but not how much they will need to finish it. The Autonomous Community has had to bid again for the works contract for the north and south collectors in the municipality of San Javier, aimed at alleviating the flooding in the urban area. The company awarded the 5.5 million euro contract began execution last September, but abandoned the work before the end of the year due to increased costs. The regional government has had to add almost a million to reach the 6.3 million estimated by the technical reports that it will cost to complete the installation of the rainwater collectors and the lamination reservoir.

This new tender will delay the end of the works, which was scheduled for next September, when in reality the new winning company will have to resume the project. The investment aims to prevent torrential rains from flooding neighborhoods such as Los Ríos, Neptuno Avenue and the surroundings of the Mar Menor institute. The two collectors will connect with a junction that will channel the water to the reservoir, to then direct it to the treatment plant, where subsequent treatment will allow it to be reused for irrigation. By collecting the flow that circulates through the streets due to storms, it will prevent them from being discharged into the Mar Menor with all the dragging of mud and waste.

prevent water leaks



With the revision of the price, the Community will complete the municipal plan to mitigate the damage that floods usually cause, which already has the collectors of the Los Pescadores neighborhood, the one on Miguel Ángel Blanco Avenue and the one on Calle Calderón de la Barca , which connects with the one currently being executed on Avenida de la Aviación Española, within the remodeling of this commercial road.

San Javier will also be the municipality that receives the most funds, with 4.6 million euros, out of the 20 million euros that the Ministry for the Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge has earmarked for the installation of separate sanitation networks and sewage system in the area of ​​the Mar Menor. With these new networks, the leakage of fresh water into the Mar Menor from the subsoil due to leaks from the old pipes of the coastal towns will be avoided, but it will also put an end to the overflowing of the sanitation networks every time there are torrential rains.